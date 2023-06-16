5 important things to do when starting GTA Online after the San Andreas Mercenaries update

The San Andreas Mercenaries update was just released, but some people may have just started playing GTA Online after a long break (or even just started for the first time). Either way, it's worth highlighting what's new with this new patch and what players should do now that it's out. Note that this article specifically focuses on new rather than old content that's always relevant (like farming The Cayo Perico Heist).

This list also focuses on meta options, such as the new fastest car in GTA Online. Note that several bits of content will be drip-fed throughout the upcoming weeks, so the following entries only include stuff you could do at launch.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Save money for a Hangar and other things to do in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries after the recent update

1) Do Project Overthrow missions

Much of the San Andreas Mercenaries update revolves around the Avenger. One thing you can do with the vehicle now is start some new missions. Project Overthrow has six missions in total:

Reporting for Duty

Falling In

On Parade

Breaking Ranks

Unconventional Warfare

Shock & Awe

New players wouldn't be recommended to do these missions as soon as possible, but veterans returning to the game should give them a go if they're looking for a challenge. Note that you just need to do On Parade if you're looking for the F-160 Raiju's Trade Price.

2) Invest in the F-160 Raiju

The F-160 Raiju is really good in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The F-160 Raiju is actually very powerful. GTA Online players with plenty of money may wish to consider purchasing the jet.

Gamers can get a ton of fun out of the F-160 Raiju for various reasons, such as:

Its blistering fast top speed

Its solid weapons

VTOL for additional mobility options

You can use it in VTOL upside-down for fun

Many GTA Online updates don't introduce any new planes, let alone military jets. Skilled aviators can at least enjoy the F-160 Raiju for being a fresh new addition to an otherwise stale meta.

3) Save money for a Hangar

Hangars have been buffed several times in the past few years (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you don't already have a Hangar, you're advised to save money for this valuable property. This business has the highest revenue for its Sell Missions and still got a few buffs in the San Andreas Mercenaries update:

It can store and customize Avengers

Rooster McCraw can source cargo for you

New land-based Source and Sell Missions exist

Several snacks and weapon pickups have been added

Not to mention, you can still store and customize all other aircraft here. For instance, the new F-160 Raiju from the San Andreas Mercenaries update is a terrific jet to have here.

4) Check out Career Progress

An example of an objective from Career Progress (Image via Rockstar Games)

Note: This option is only available to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players.

Career Progress is a feature where players can check out several challenges to do and claim rewards from them. Basically, you get free rewards for doing specific activities in GTA Online. The San Andreas Mercenaries update introduced this feature for current-gen players, and it basically encourages players to do various types of content in the game.

For example, several heists have challenges for players to do if they enjoy that sort of content. Likewise, there are more generic objectives like owning all Mk II weapons. If you have no idea what to do in GTA Online at the moment, make sure to check out Career Progress and try to do one of the challenges there.

There are plenty of challenges to do for both new and old players seeking rewards.

5) Get the HSW Itali GTO Stinger TT

The HSW Itali GTO Stinger TT is insanely good (Image via Rockstar Games)

HSW vehicles are only available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Anybody on those consoles may wish to consider getting the HSW Itali GTO Stinger TT since it's the new fastest car in GTA Online as of the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

The HSW Itali GTO Stinger TT's blistering maximum top speed is 168.5 mph, far outpacing most vehicles in this game. The vehicle also handles very well and has excellent acceleration on top of high speed. There is little chance that a new HSW car will powercreep it any time soon in the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

