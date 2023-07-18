5 interesting details we learnt from GTA 6 leaked footage

Anybody curious about GTA 6 should consider revisiting the old September 18, 2022, video leaks since not much new information has come out afterward. Everything shown in those few dozen clips is still the most detailed content known about the game thus far. Hence, let's look at five interesting details worth revisiting today.

No actual videos or screenshots can be shown here for legal reasons. As unfortunate as that is, most gamers should be able to find the leaked videos somewhere online since those clips have been posted everywhere due to GTA 6's immense hype. It will be interesting to see what the following features will be like once the game finally comes out.

Note: Content found in leaks is always subject to change in the final product.

Loot Bag system, Glowing items, and more neat details from GTA 6 video leaks

1) Loot Bag system

Heists or robberies could make use of this feature (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the clips the GTA 6 hacker showed to the public involved Lucia messing with her Loot Bag. A primitive version of what appears to be a weapon wheel is shown in that video, along with some drugs, health, and armor.

The beta tester in that clip can drop the loot bag. It is worth noting that the loot bag physically appears on Lucia's back, yet the amount of money or other items it could hold is yet to be revealed. It is unknown if there are different types of loot bags a player could equip.

2) Movement options

Jason could crawl similar to Snake in the Metal Gear series (Image via Konami)

A crouch more akin to Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas than Grand Theft Auto V is shown in a few videos. In one of the GTA 6 leaks is a clip where Jason can perform something called prone, which involves him lying on his stomach like Solid Snake does to sneak around in the Metal Gear series.

Swimming and diving underwater are also visible in another clip. Another potential movement option shown in a different video involves Jason visiting the Vice City Metro, which could be a different way to fast-travel across the large map.

3) Billy and Kai

No actual images of Billy and Kai exist (Image via Rockstar Games)

Most gamers by now should know that Jason and Lucia are the protagonists of GTA 6. However, two characters that might have slipped under the radar for this game are Billy and Kai. Their names are seen next to Jason, Lucia, and some other data strings.

The full purpose of these two characters is yet to be revealed. Notably, one of the leaked videos showed Jason in a club getting some notifications for new contacts. One of them was Billy, and another was for somebody else named RB Shaw. WhatUp! is likely a parody of WhatsApp and will be used regularly in the new game.

4) World Events

An example of a random event in Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Not much is known about World Events in GTA 6 except for the names of a few strings. Here are some interesting ones worth pointing out:

Dead Husband Disposal

Playing Dice

3 am Club (for a few separate locations)

Angry Women (also for the same locations as 3 am Club)

Big Cat Cage Roof

Dancer Mystery

Everyday Art

Backyard Wrestling Ring

Big Cat Mansion

Bird Cage Clue

Satanist House

Missing Tourists

One thing of note is that there were over 1,000 World Events in a leaked video. It's too early to tell if that's the final number or if several of the unnamed ones will be cut. Either way, there appears to be plenty of content for players to enjoy in the open world, apart from the usual missions.

5) Glowing items effect

Jason's ability could be similar to Grand Theft Auto V's protagonists, each having their own unique ability (Image via Rockstar Games)

One GTA 6 video leak shows Jason entering a store and activating something that puts the world through a grey filter while making certain objects shine. The event this takes place in is called Robbery, meaning it's possible that Jason could steal the glowing objects. It is unknown if Lucia can activate this ability, too.

It's worth noting that Jason can perform this move even outside the store. The final detail to mention here is that clip shows some gumball machines. A different clip shows that the player can spend money to get a gumball, although the effects of doing such are yet to be revealed.

Many interesting things seem promising in the next Grand Theft Auto game. Whether the rumors of the GTA 6 price are true or not remains to be seen, although this upcoming title will likely be worth paying full price for if the leaks are any indication of its potential.