Is Ocelot Virtue worth buying after the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update?

The Ocelot Virtue is an armored Super Car in GTA Online that arrived with the Los Santos Drug Wars update in 2023. While it has been a great vehicle so far, some players wonder if it is still a usable option after the recent Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update. This is mainly because the update introduced some pretty good new cars to the game.

Naturally, players wish to know how well the car stands against them. The other reason behind this query is that Rockstar Games keeps tweaking the game's settings, which also affects the performance of certain vehicles.

So, this article will dive deeper into the topic and explain why the Ocelot Virtue is still a worthy purchase in GTA Online.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

The Ocelot Virtue is still a great car in GTA Online, even after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update

Ocelot Virtue is an electric Super Car in GTA Online whose design is based on the real-life Lotus Evija. This gives it a fantastic look and design that is beautiful and not too extravagant. This is one of the important points that several players look for while purchasing a car in the game.

Next, apart from being an armored vehicle, the Ocelot Virtue is also compatible with and is one of the best Imani Tech upgrade cars in GTA Online. This means you can install the Missile Lock-On Jammer that will make the vehicle safe from the Oppressor griefers in the lobbies.

On top of that, the vehicle can also apply the extra Armor Plating update, further enhancing the protection that it provides to the driver. These are the number of explosives it takes to blow it up:

Homing Launcher: 12

RPG: 12

12 Explosive Rounds: 28

28 Tank Cannon: 6

Anti Aircraft: 2

This is also quite fantastic because the recent heist update has several missions where you will need to face waves of enemies in the open. While you can always take cover behind objects, sitting inside your armored car and firing while moving gives a better advantage. This vehicle will be useful in these situations, especially during the Breaking and Entering Cluckin Bell Farm Raid mission.

Coming to performance, the Ocelot Virtue has a top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h). This might not be too fast for a Super Car, but it is still a decent speed, considering the size of the vehicle. It is relatively small, making it easier to control the car and dart around in traffic.

While the speed might not make it the fastest car in GTA Online, the car has good handling, making it worth owning. Also, being an electric car, it has impressive acceleration, which is handy in almost every situation.

Rockstar Games is giving away the Obey 8F Drafter for free, but you must work hard to get the Ocelot Virtue without spending a dime. The normal cost of the car is a whopping $2,980,000, but if you complete both the First Dose and Last Dose missions, you can obtain the Ocelot Virtue for free and with the Dr. Friedlander livery.

While the recent updates for GTA Online are interesting, fans are more excited about the upcoming GTA 6 trailer 2, which might drop very soon if the leaks and rumors are accurate.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Did you like the new cars that were added with the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion