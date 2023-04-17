Is Pegassi Zorrusso worth buying in GTA Online after The Last Dose update?

The recent GTA Online weekly update allows players to grab some of the best cars the game offers at discounts, including the Pegassi Zorrusso. It is a 2-seater roadster hypercar added to the game in 2019 as part of The Diamond Casino & Resort update. The latest Last Dose weekly event gives 30% off on its base price of $1,925,000.

However, with so many other options already available, such as the new Karin Boor, one could wonder if it’s worth buying in 2023. That said, let’s learn everything about the Pegassi Zorruso that GTA Online players should know.

Pegassi Zorruso in GTA Online after The Last Dose update: Design, Engine, and more

GTA Online’s Pegassi Zorruso is heavily inspired by the real-life Italdesign Zerouno, with some elements taken from:

Bugatti Divo – Tail-light shape

Tail-light shape Lamborghini Aventador SVJ – Rear diffuser and engine cover

Rear diffuser and engine cover Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo – Bonnet area

The roadster’s visual appearance consists of the following characteristics, giving it a modern and stylish look:

Front body:

Carbon-fiber extender

Narrowing central intake

Plastic housing with CFRP

Circular headlamps

Five hexagonal lamps

Bonnet area with small dual intakes

Pegassi emblem on the front

Side body:

Exit ducts and side vents on side fenders

Upper-slatted vents, large intakes, and side marker lights on rear fenders

Carbon-fiber side-skirts

Open-top greenhouse area

Carbon-fiber framing around the windscreen

Sleek mirror wings with carbon-fiber frames

CFRP details behind the seats

A small glass panel over the engine bay area

Rear body:

Various exit vents in the upper-rear area

A set of rectangular lamps (Twin reverse lamps and brake lights)

Carbon-fibre panel with a Pegassi emblem

Numerous red lamps on the panel

Carbon-fiber rear bumper

Hexagonal-shaped exhausts on both sides

License plate in front of rear-vent

The GTA Online car shares the same interior as the FMJ, with added carbon-fiber paddle shifts and the Pegassi emblem on the horn cap. On the performance front, it uses the same V-shaped engine as the Itali GTO, coupled to a 6-speed gearbox in an RWD layout.

Is it worth getting the Pegassi Zorruso in GTA Online in 2023?

Pegassi Zorruso may not be one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, but it still performs decent enough to justify the Super vehicle class. It has a top speed of 124.25 mph (199.96 km/h) with a full performance upgrade as tested by famous analyst Borughy1322. It also holds the quickest lap time of 1:01.028.

It offers reliable handling, and drivers can easily take corners with it. Overall, it is considered a well-performing car that can be used for getaway situations.

The vehicle is currently available at a discounted price of around $1,347,500, so it is the best deal for anyone who wants the most out of their hard-earned money. With Rockstar announcing vehicular price changes recently, Zorrusso might also see a price hike in the future.

