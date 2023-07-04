Is it worth getting Karin S95 in GTA Online after the San Andreas Mercenaries update?

Rockstar Games' GTA Online offers a lot of different cars to choose from, including the fan-favorite Karin S95. It is a two-door sports car that resembles a first-generation Toyota 86, Scion FR-S, or Subaru BRZ. Since its debut in 2022 as part of the Expanded & Enhanced Edition of Grand Theft Auto 5, the vehicle has been quite popular among car enthusiasts for its reliable performance.

However, it’s 2023, and a lot of cars have been added to the game since then, especially with the latest San Andreas Mercenaries update. This creates a dilemma of whether the Karin S95 is worth getting after all these years.

This article shares the sports car’s visual design and performance, as tested by famous creator Broughy1322, to determine whether players should buy it.

Karin S95 in GTA Online in 2023: Inspiration, design, & more

The Karins S95 is one of the best cars in GTA Online, categorized as a sports vehicle. Its visual design is elegant and based on the following real-life cars for different parts:

First generation Toyota 86 – Overall design

Overall design Toyota FT-86 (2009) – Front bumper

Front bumper Second generation Toyota GR86 – Headlights

Headlights Toyota GR Supra – Rear diffuser

The Karin S95 comprises the following visual characteristics, giving it a sporty and compact design:

Front body:

Central mesh grille

Balck-colored plastic surrounding

Number plate

Vertical LED strips

Black-colored headlight housings

Dual-round units on the housing

L-shaped strips on the area

A curved line on the bonnet area

Karin logo

Side body:

Distinctive body lines on the skirting area, wheels arches, a rear portion, and greenhouse area

Sectioned panels on front fenders

Painted handles on the side-doors

Painted mirror shells

Black trim around the windows

A small set of separations for the rear windows

Two pieces of black trim on each side

A small boot lid

Small carbon-fiber spoiler

Painted supports and fins

Rear body:

Karin's logo on the boot lid

A number plate on the area

Red units split between the lower brake lights and upper main lights

Inner-circular reverse lights

Simplistic rear bumper

Two moldings for the exhaust tips

Modern brake lights in the center

The Karin S95 has Super GT interiors similar to the Massacro and the Rapid GT, albeit with the manufacturer’s logo on the horn cap.

How does Karin S95 perform in GTA Online (post-San Andreas Mercenaries update)?

The Karin S95 may not be one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, but it still holds its place as a pretty impressive sports vehicle in the game. According to Broughy1322’s testing, it can reach a top speed of 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:05.699.

However, players can exceed its limits by installing the HSW Performance Upgrades, which enables this sports car to reach a staggering speed of 155.50 mph (250.25 km/h), even after the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update.

If players are looking for a reliable vehicle for day-to-day hustle on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, the Karin S95 is among the best choice while waiting for the Grand Theft Auto 6.

