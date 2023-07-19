It's Over: GTA Online fans react to the real-life Oppressor Mk II look-alike hoverbike

Flying vehicles are one of the worst nightmares for GTA Online players and the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II is the most notorious of all. It is a flying motorcycle equipped with machine guns and rocket launchers. Fortunately, the bike was only limited to the game, until now. A user named Ryder S. (Twitter/@JustMeRyder) shared a video of a similar hoverbike in real life with the caption:

“They Made The Oppressor Mk2 From GTA In Real Life It’s Over”

Despite being one of the most useful vehicles in the multiplayer game, many players use it to grieve others. As a result, the community began to despise the vehicle and its operators. Now, after witnessing a similar one in real life, the player base has shared some amusing comments about it.

Fans’ reactions to a GTA Online Oppressor Mk II lookalike hoverbike in real life

On July 16, 2023, Ryder S. shared the video on Twitter, which got over 180k views. The user shared a video from Reuters dating back to September 15, 2022. In the video, a person can be seen operating a hoverbike in the air.

In response, a user named Nicholas (Twitter/@Goobs200) shared an edited video of Jeremy Clarkson, an English broadcaster and journalist, jumping out of a moving car after hearing the GTA Online Oppressor Mk II homing missile locking sound.

Another user named Walter White (Twitter/@R7an09) said that they should re-create the Hydra fighter jet from Grand Theft Auto 5 Online.

User Rebel Yellin' Outlaw (Twitter/@RebelOutlaw5) anticipated whether the real-life vehicle costs less than the Oppressor Mk II in GTA Online.

According to the user, not clean cars (Twitter/@notcleancars), the real-life hoverbike looked like a Mk 3 version of the Pegassi Oppressor.

Another user, Atharva Date (Twitter/@AlphaD56) said that it is time to invest in Imani Tech features.

User JohnMarston | NeverOutlawAgain (Twitter/@WohnWarston) showed some concern for cartels and their cargo.

Brief details about the Oppressor Mk II in GTA Online

The Pegassi Oppressor Mk II is a weaponized flying motorcycle. Rockstar Games added it with the GTA Online After Hours update and nerfed its powers several times to date. Although it is a motorcycle, it has no wheels and can go up in the air like a plane or helicopter.

It is also one of the costliest vehicles in the game and players have to spend $8 million to own it. Many fans are urging Rockstar not to include such vehicles in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6.

