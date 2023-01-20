List of GTA Online cars at Simeon's showroom and Luxury Autos (January 19-25, 2023)

GTA Online just received a brand new weekly update to refresh the car line-up at Luxury Autos and Simeon’s showrooms. This week, players can get the fastest set of wheels from Pfister, Karin, Dewbauchee, Pegassi, and Dinka. Owing to unique paint jobs and decals, all vehicles are wonderful and worthwhile acquisitions.

This article will share all the showroom cars available in GTA Online until January 25, 2023.

Ignus, Dinka RR, and more at Luxury Autos and Premium Deluxe Motorsport in GTA Online (January 19-25)

7) Dinka Sugoi

The Dinka Sugoi is a four-seater, five-door hatchback featured in GTA Online since The Diamond Casino Heist update. It is based on a real-life Honda Civic Type R FK8 and runs on a V8 engine coupled to a six-speed gearbox.

The Sugoi is one of the best getaway vehicles players can rely on, thanks to its compact design and decent performance. It is available from Simeon’s showroom this week for $1,224,000 - $918,000.

6) Pfister 811

The Pfister 811 is a two-seater civilian hypercar featured in GTA Online as part of the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update. It is heavily inspired by the real-life Porsche 918, which runs on a hybrid engine.

It is one of the best-performing hypercars in the game due to its AWD layout, light body, and great aerodynamics. Players can get it from Simeon’s showroom for a 30% discounted price of $794,500.

5) Karin Sultan RS Classic

The Karin Sultan RS Classic is a two-seater civilian sedan featured in GTA Online since the Los Santos Tuners update. Its visual appearance seems based on the real-life Subaru Impreza (first generation) and runs on a six-cylinder, twin-cam engine.

The Sultan RS Classic is competitive in racing, both off-road and on-road terrain, thanks to its excellent acceleration. It is available from Simeon’s showroom for $1,789,000 - $1,341,750.

4) Pegassi Ignus

The Pegassi Ignus is a two-seater civilian hypercar featured in GTA Online since The Contract update. It is based on the real-life Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 and runs on a powerful V12 engine in an AWD layout.

Players can easily achieve a maximum speed of 124.75 mph (200.77 km/h) with a fully-upgraded Ignus and leave their opponents in the dust. It is available from Premium Deluxe Motorsport for an amount of $2,765,000.

3) Dewbauchee Champion

The Dewbauchee Champion is a two-seater civilian coupe car featured in GTA Online as part of The Contract update. Based on the real-life Aston Martin Victor, it is powered by a W12 engine with a six-speed gearbox.

It is one of those vehicles that can be customized with a Remote Control Unit, allowing players to use it remotely. The Champion is available from Simeon’s showroom for $2,995,000 - $2,246,250.

2) Pegassi Osiris

The Pegassi Osiris is a two-seater civilian hypercar featured in GTA Online since the release of the III-Gotten Gains Part 1 update. It is based on the real-life Pagani Huayra and runs on a six-liter V12 engine capable of pushing 750HP.

The Osiris is one of the most impressive hypercars in the game, thanks to its impressive acceleration, increased traction, and AWD layout. The combination of all these aspects makes it reliable in high-speed situations. It is available from the Luxury Autos Showroom for a 30% discounted price of $1,365,000.

1) Dinka Jester RR

The Dinka Jester RR is a two-seater, three-door liftback coupe featured in the game as part of the Los Santos Tuners update. It is based on a real-life Toyota GR Supra and runs on a twin-cam Inline-4 engine.

It is one of the best-performing liftback coupes in the game, mainly due to its incredible acceleration and top speed. It offers precise steering that helps players change lanes easily, even at high speeds. One can get it from the Luxury Autos Showroom for $1,970,000 - $1,477,500.

All of the aforementioned rides are incredible in their own right, which players should check out if they want to purchase a new set of wheels worth the money.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes