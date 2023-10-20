List of all new Community Series jobs in GTA Online giving 3x bonuses (October 20 to 25)

With the latest GTA Online weekly update on October 19, 2023, Rockstar Games introduced seven new Community Series jobs in which all Grand Theft Auto Online players can participate. As the name implies, the Community Series jobs are created by individual players using the already available properties in the game. Continuing with the Halloween celebration, the gaming studio is also offering 3x bonuses for all participants till October 25, 2023.

According to Rockstar Games’ official Newswire, the featured Community Series jobs are Halloween-themed and include various types of gameplay. This article lists all seven Community Series jobs in GTA Online and how to find them.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Rockstar Games added seven new GTA Online Community Series jobs offering 3x money rewards

The GTA Online weekly update Newswire described the new Community Series jobs as follows:

“Parachute into an apocalyptic battle royale-style Deathmatch, shoot off unlimited ammo in a cemetery shootout, come face-to-face with haunted vehicles, and more…”

You can simply log into the multiplayer game and find the following jobs under the Community Series:

JUMP! - Paleto Bay

(STR8) Cemetery RnG

- THE HOLE -

The City 5

Haunted cars

Apocalypse Bridge

xııı. Citadelle *

The following are the steps to find these Community Series jobs:

Open the Pause Menu. Go to the Online Tab. Select Jobs > Play Jobs > Community Jobs. It will open a new list including the following gameplay categories: Arena War, Target Assault, Stunt Races, Races, Deathmatches, Capture, Last Team Standing, King of the Hill, and Survivals. Search your preferred gameplay within these categories and press Select.

Grand Theft Auto 5 Online players can also visit the Community Series marker in Legion Square and enter the game mode through there. It is marked with a pink star surrounded by a black and pink square border.

The Community Series is currently one of the best ways to make money in GTA Online. You can enjoy the horrors of Halloween and also make plenty of money on the go. These jobs are open to all, meaning low-level players can also participate.

Other gameplay changes that Rockstar Games introduced with the latest weekly update

Although the third-week celebration of the Halloween 2023 event is slightly mediocre compared to the past two weeks, Rockstar Games added plenty of new gameplay changes that will keep you engaged until the next update.

All Halloween-themed game modes that were re-introduced in early October continue to be in the multiplayer game for another confirmed week. You can participate in the GTA Online Ghosts Exposed ghost hunt event, UFO Sightseeing, Possessed Animals random event, and many more.

Interestingly, many fans are also expecting the release of a GTA 6 trailer next week.

