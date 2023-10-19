List of new Halloween Deathmatches giving 2x bonuses in GTA Online in 2023

Besides heists and missions, Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online players can also participate in multiplayer matches such as Deathmatches. These game modes allow the community to interact with each other in healthy competition and also let them make a decent amount of cash. Rockstar Games recently added three new Halloween Deathmatches to the game that are offering bonus rewards this week.

They can be started from the pause menu, each paying 2x cash and RP through October 25, 2023. These matches also have a few variants that differ in terms of locations.

With that said, here is a list of the new Halloween Deathmatches giving 2x bonuses in GTA Online this week.

Drop Dead and other new Halloween Deathmatches giving 2x bonuses in GTA Online in 2023

The Halloween Deathmatches can be started from the pause menu (Image via YouTube/GhillieMaster)

The new Halloween Deathmatches giving 2x bonuses as part of the current GTA Online weekly update can be started by going into the pause menu, switching to the Online tab, then clicking on Jobs, Play Job, Rockstar Created, and finally, Deathmatches.

Here is a list of the three new Halloween Deathmatches added recently by Rockstar Games:

Damned and Lost - Three Damned and Lost matches have been added by Rockstar. It is a free-for-all deathmatch that takes place in a claustrophobic maze where each player gets a shotgun and is equipped with three lives. The match is timed, and the last survivor is declared the winner. Drop Dead - The Drop Dead deathmatch is contested between two teams - The Survivors and The Dead. The former is equipped with GTA Online weapons, whereas the latter is faster, can climb, and their health gets regenerated at a quicker rate. If a Survivor gets killed, they join The Dead and must now hunt the rest of The Survivors. The Dead can win by killing all Survivors, and The Survivors can win by staying alive until the match timer runs out. Drop Dead has three variants as well. Suck It Up - Suck It Up also has three variants and is a pretty unique deathmatch. Players' health drains over time but can be regenerated by dealing damage to others. This match is also timed like the other two new Halloween Deathmatches.

Since the deathmatches mentioned above are offering double the usual rewards, players can make a decent amount of money by playing them. Whether they will also be present in Grand Theft Auto 6 is unknown as of this writing.

What else to do this week?

Along with bonus rewards on these Halloween Deathmatches, players can earn 2x cash and RP by completing Acid Lab sell missions and Halloween Adversary Modes like Slasher, Slashers, Lost Vs Damned, Condemned, and more.

The Ghosts Exposed event is still available this week, and Rockstar has also added two new masks, one of which, the Teal Vintage Zombie Mask, can be unlocked by delivering a Business Battle Event Cargo.

Poll : Do you play GTA Online Deathmatches frequently? Yes No 0 votes