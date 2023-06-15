List of new things added to GTA Online as part of San Andreas Mercenaries update

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's latest summer update, San Andreas Mercenaries, dropped on June 13, 2023, and much to the delight of the player base, several new things were added. San Andreas Mercenaries had something for everyone, from engaging campaign missions to brand-new vehicles, possibly making it the best update of the year.

Rockstar Games has consistently provided fresh content for this title, and this is how it has managed to thrive for ten long years. That said, here is a list of new things added to GTA Online as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

Grotti Stinger TT and other new things added to GTA Online as part of Summer Update 2023, San Andreas Mercenaries

1) Vapid Clique Wagon

The Vapid Clique Wagon is the latest Muscle Car in GTA Online, featuring an interesting design. However, you must not judge its performance by its vintage aesthetic, as it can get reach high speeds in a short amount of time. The Clique Wagon also handles really well, which is an important aspect for all types of cars.

It is available on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website for $1,205,000 and has a lot of unique customization options.

2) Maibatsu MonstroCiti

The Maibatsu MonstroCiti is a new Off-Road car that was heavily featured in San Andreas Mercenaries' promotional campaign. It is interestingly an Imani Tech vehicle, so you will be able to reinforce it with extra Armor Plating and install features like Missile Lock-On jammers.

Furthermore, this car qualifies for HSW upgrades, so its base performance stats can be improved upon. To acquire the MonstoCiti, you will have to pay $1,485,000 on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

3) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

While the original Grotti Stinger was among the cars removed from GTA Online in the San Andreas Mercenaries update, it was replaced by an ultra-modern variant. The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is an armored Sports Car that boasts excellent speed and acceleration.

Like the Maibatsu MonstroCiti, it is also an Imani Tech vehicle and can be rigged with Missile Lock-On jammers, extra Armor plating, and more. However, it is rather expensive and costs $2,380,000 on the Legendary Motorsport website.

4) Mammoth F-160 Raiju

The Mammoth F-160 Raiju is a blend of the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II and the Northrop YF-23. It is an extremely fast combat aircraft that packs exciting features like Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) and a highly useful Stealth Mode that keeps it incognito in enemy territory.

However, the F-160 Raiju is priced at $6,855,000 on Warstock Cache and Carry. Fortunately, you can complete the GTA Online On Parade Project Overthrow mission in San Andreas Mercenaries to unlock its Trade Price of $5,141,250.

5) Mammoth Streamer 216

The Mammoth Streamer 216 is the second new plane to be added as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries update. While it looks like a civilian aircraft, thanks to its design inspired by de Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter, it is, in fact, weaponized.

The Streamer 216 has a decent speed and good durability and can be purchased for $2,238,000 from Warstock Cache and Carry.

6) Career Progress

Apart from new vehicles, the San Andreas Mercenaries update brought along a new feature called GTA Online Career Progress, which lets you track your in-game progression. It can be accessed from the Main Menu or the Pause Menu.

Unfortunately, it is only available for those on the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X/S, much like the Career Builder feature.

7) Project Overthrow Missions

Project Overthrow is the name of San Andreas Mercenaries' main campaign. It includes six brand-new action-packed missions that involve the new F-160 Raiju and the Mammoth Avenger.

You must install the all-new Operations Terminal in their Avengers to access the San Andreas Mercenaries Project Overthrow missions. They are quite fun to complete and reward you with in-game cash and RP.

In addition to the aforementioned items, Rockstar Games has also introduced several quality-of-life upgrades, which have significantly improved the overall experience of GTA Online.

