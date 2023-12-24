List of top 5 drift cars in GTA 5 Online, ranked according to their top speed

The importance of drift cars has grown in GTA 5 Online ever since the introduction of Drift Races with The Chop Shop update. Rockstar Games has made only a select few rides available for participating in this competition, and they can be considered the top drift cars in the game at the moment. These vehicles can also be equipped with the new Drift Tuning modification at the LS Car Meet.

However, these cars are not cheap, and buying them should serve other purposes as well. Top Speed is a great deciding factor, as fast rides can be of great use in Grand Theft Auto Online. So, in this article, we will be ranking the top five drift cars in GTA 5 Online on the basis of their top speed.

Karin Futo GTX and 4 other top GTA 5 Online drift cars ranked according to their tops speed

5) Declasse Drift Tampa

Declasse Drift Tampa debuted back in the summer of 2016 as part of the Cunning Stunts Grand Theft Auto 5 Online update. Installing the new Drift Tuning modification from the LS Car Meet allows this car to slide in an incredibly smooth and controlled manner.

Its top speed, however, is average at best. As per tests conducted by Broughy1322, a popular Grand Theft Auto YouTuber, Declasse Drift Tampa can hit a top speed of 114.25 mph (183.87 km/h). It is available at Southern San Andreas Super Autos and costs $995,000.

4) Annis Remus

Annis Remus is GTA 5 Online's iteration of the Nissan Silvia S13. It may look like a regular civilian vehicle, but it is actually a pretty good drift car. It has the ability to make sharp turns and slide in a balanced manner, a lot of which is attributed to its Rear-Wheel-Drive layout.

Although Annis Remus' top speed of 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h) is faster than the previous entry, its Southern San Andreas Super Autos price tag of $1,370,000 is much more expensive. That said, players can also get the car for $1,027,500 by unlocking its Trade Price.

3) Karin Futo GTX

Karin Futo GTX is one of the best drift cars in GTA 5 Online, even without the Drift Tuning modification. Its Toyota Sprinter Trueno AE86-inspired design and Rear-Wheel-Drive layout allow it to perform long, smooth, and controlled drifts; however, it might take some time to get a hold of the Futo GTX's movements.

The car has a top speed of 119.75 mph (192.72 km/h), which is pretty impressive. Karin Futo GTX is also available on Southern San Andreas Autos and has a base price of $1,590,000 and a Trade Price of $1,192,500.

2) Fathom FR36

Fathom FR36 is one of the newest cars in GTA 5 Online, added with the recent Chop Shop update. Its design is based on the Infiniti G35 (V35), and it has become quite a popular choice for Drift Races. However, the FR36's top speed of 121.50 mph (195.53 km/h) is also a great asset.

Those interested can purchase this ride at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,610,000. It isn't known if this car will return in the next title yet, but more about the game and its characters, like GTA 6 Lucia, might be revealed in the near future.

1) Dinka Jester RR

Rockstar Games' iteration of the Toyota GR Supra, the Dinka Jester RR, is not only impressive in terms of looks but is also a pretty good drift car. It is easy to handle, drifts really well, and does not tend to spin out of control.

Installing Drift Tuning modification allows the Jester RR to perform even better in this regard. That said, players can also take advantage of its excellent 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h) top speed in the game. Those interested can buy the Dinka Jester RR from Legendary Motorsport for $1,970,000 or for its $1,477,500 Trade Price.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you own any of the cars from this list? Yes No 0 votes