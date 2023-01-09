List of upcoming GTA Online events leaked so far as the Los Santos Drug Wars drip feed

The Los Santos Drug Wars DLC for GTA Online was one of the most anticipated updates in recent times. Rockstar Games released the DLC on December 13, 2022, which included a slew of new missions, businesses, vehicles, weapons, and other features.

However, the new additions are far from over. Rockstar previously stated that the DLC would be released in two parts, with a lot of drip-feed content. While much of this has already been released with the Festive Surprise update, data miners have discovered several new missions and events that will be added to the multiplayer game.

This article details all the leaked events that will be added to GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

All new missions and events coming to GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC

G's Cache (dead drop) collectibles

WildBrick142 ❄️ @WildBrick142

Every day, Gerald will leave a stash with cash, ammo, and snacks, at a random location on the map. The area is always marked on the map with a purple blip.

#GTAOnline G's Cache (dead drop) collectablesEvery day, Gerald will leave a stash with cash, ammo, and snacks, at a random location on the map. The area is always marked on the map with a purple blip. G's Cache (dead drop) collectablesEvery day, Gerald will leave a stash with cash, ammo, and snacks, at a random location on the map. The area is always marked on the map with a purple blip.#GTAOnline https://t.co/jxrNx7Urdo

On December 14, 2020, popular Rockstar Games informer WildBrick142 shared a tweet revealing the new G’s Cache collectible mission in the game. Gerald is one of the job providers in GTA Online that players meet when they first join the game as newcomers.

According to them, the character will leave a stash of cash, ammo, and snacks at random locations on the map for players to collect every day. The area will be marked in purple on the map indefinitely, and players can search within for collectibles.

Stash House

WildBrick142 ❄️ @WildBrick142

A daily "collectable" where you break into a stash house (marked with a purple blip,) take out the dealers inside, and break into a safe to steal "cash or supplies for your businesses."

#GTAOnline Stash HouseA daily "collectable" where you break into a stash house (marked with a purple blip,) take out the dealers inside, and break into a safe to steal "cash or supplies for your businesses." Stash HouseA daily "collectable" where you break into a stash house (marked with a purple blip,) take out the dealers inside, and break into a safe to steal "cash or supplies for your businesses."#GTAOnline https://t.co/xp3vbQL3a9

Stash House is another new daily collectible event reported by WildBrick142, in which GTA Online players have to break into a stash house, kill the enemies inside, break into the safe lockers, and steal whatever is there. Based on the video they shared, the house will be marked on the map with a purple home icon with a cross sign in the center.

The game will randomly provide cash or supplies for you to collect. While collecting money is a one-time event, players must deliver the stolen supplies to their businesses for the event to be completed.

Street Dealers

WildBrick142 ❄️ @WildBrick142

Every day, you can find a street dealer at a different loc. & sell some drugs to them. You must own the respective businesses to be able to sell anything. Prices change daily, & the dealers also have a preference for product which they'll pay more for.

#GTAOnline Street DealersEvery day, you can find a street dealer at a different loc. & sell some drugs to them. You must own the respective businesses to be able to sell anything. Prices change daily, & the dealers also have a preference for product which they'll pay more for. Street DealersEvery day, you can find a street dealer at a different loc. & sell some drugs to them. You must own the respective businesses to be able to sell anything. Prices change daily, & the dealers also have a preference for product which they'll pay more for.#GTAOnline https://t.co/5Ol05wGkAS

Rockstar Games intends to incorporate a drug-dealing-themed side mission from GTA Chinatown Wars into GTA Online. WildBrick142 also revealed that a new random event called Street Dealers will be added to the multiplayer game, in which players can sell various drugs directly to the dealers.

The dealer will be marked with a purple quote bubble, and players can approach him and sell drugs. According to WildBrick142, one must first own the respective drug business in demand, and the buyer will also have certain preferences. As seen in the video, they asked for weed, meth, cocaine, and acid.

Free Air-Freight Cargo

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Free Air-Freight Cargo for logging in will be offered in future events.

#GTAOnline Rockstar isn't stopping at permanently tripling GTA$ and RP rewards of Smuggler’s Run Sell Missions.Free Air-Freight Cargo for logging in will be offered in future events. Rockstar isn't stopping at permanently tripling GTA$ and RP rewards of Smuggler’s Run Sell Missions.Free Air-Freight Cargo for logging in will be offered in future events.#GTAOnline https://t.co/Po3E92MeQs

On December 20, 2022, Tez2, another popular GTA informer, revealed that Rockstar Games will soon provide players with free cargo for their hangar business.

With the Los Santos Drug Wars update, the gaming studio permanently tripled the value of the crates, making it one of the most profitable businesses in the game. It will now provide free cargo that players can store in their hangars.

Merryweather Convoy Event

floorball @Fluuffball Upcoming Merryweather Convoy Event. Steal the truck and deliver it to your bunker to gain supplies. Alternatively if you don't own a bunker you'll be tasked to deliver the supplies to an Ammu-Nation for a monetary reward. #GTAOnline Upcoming Merryweather Convoy Event. Steal the truck and deliver it to your bunker to gain supplies. Alternatively if you don't own a bunker you'll be tasked to deliver the supplies to an Ammu-Nation for a monetary reward. #GTAOnline https://t.co/jcLqQhHFi8

A Twitter user named floorball revealed that GTA Online will include a new random event in which players must steal supplies from a Merryweather truck and deliver them to their bunkers.

He also stated that players who do not own a bunker can deliver the truck to the Ammu-Nation Store for a cash reward.

While Rockstar is yet to officially confirm the leaks, the sources cited in the article are known to have made accurate predictions in the past.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes