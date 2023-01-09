List of upcoming GTA Online events leaked so far as the Los Santos Drug Wars drip feed

The Los Santos Drug Wars DLC for GTA Online was one of the most anticipated updates in recent times. Rockstar Games released the DLC on December 13, 2022, which included a slew of new missions, businesses, vehicles, weapons, and other features.
However, the new additions are far from over. Rockstar previously stated that the DLC would be released in two parts, with a lot of drip-feed content. While much of this has already been released with the Festive Surprise update, data miners have discovered several new missions and events that will be added to the multiplayer game.
This article details all the leaked events that will be added to GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update.
All new missions and events coming to GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC
G's Cache (dead drop) collectibles
On December 14, 2020, popular Rockstar Games informer WildBrick142 shared a tweet revealing the new G’s Cache collectible mission in the game. Gerald is one of the job providers in GTA Online that players meet when they first join the game as newcomers.
According to them, the character will leave a stash of cash, ammo, and snacks at random locations on the map for players to collect every day. The area will be marked in purple on the map indefinitely, and players can search within for collectibles.
Stash House
Stash House is another new daily collectible event reported by WildBrick142, in which GTA Online players have to break into a stash house, kill the enemies inside, break into the safe lockers, and steal whatever is there. Based on the video they shared, the house will be marked on the map with a purple home icon with a cross sign in the center.
The game will randomly provide cash or supplies for you to collect. While collecting money is a one-time event, players must deliver the stolen supplies to their businesses for the event to be completed.
Street Dealers
Rockstar Games intends to incorporate a drug-dealing-themed side mission from GTA Chinatown Wars into GTA Online. WildBrick142 also revealed that a new random event called Street Dealers will be added to the multiplayer game, in which players can sell various drugs directly to the dealers.
The dealer will be marked with a purple quote bubble, and players can approach him and sell drugs. According to WildBrick142, one must first own the respective drug business in demand, and the buyer will also have certain preferences. As seen in the video, they asked for weed, meth, cocaine, and acid.
Free Air-Freight Cargo
On December 20, 2022, Tez2, another popular GTA informer, revealed that Rockstar Games will soon provide players with free cargo for their hangar business.
With the Los Santos Drug Wars update, the gaming studio permanently tripled the value of the crates, making it one of the most profitable businesses in the game. It will now provide free cargo that players can store in their hangars.
Merryweather Convoy Event
A Twitter user named floorball revealed that GTA Online will include a new random event in which players must steal supplies from a Merryweather truck and deliver them to their bunkers.
He also stated that players who do not own a bunker can deliver the truck to the Ammu-Nation Store for a cash reward.
While Rockstar is yet to officially confirm the leaks, the sources cited in the article are known to have made accurate predictions in the past.
