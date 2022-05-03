Location of all spaceship parts in GTA 5

GTA 5 has a treasure trove of hidden collectibles that are scattered throughout the map. GTA 5 Players can find and collect these items, which then unlocks many new features that are otherwise not easily available in the game.

One of the collectibles in GTA 5 is the spaceship parts that players can find sporadically while exploring the map. There are 50 of these collectibles that players can find, and when they collect them all, they can unlock a secret mission that they can only play as Franklin called The Final Frontier.

After completing that mission, players are rewarded with a special vehicle called the Space Docker and a secret GTA 5 achievement.

However, finding all 50 spaceship parts can be a bit tedious, especially if players are just trying to complete all the achievements in GTA 5. Therefore, to make this hunt easier for the players, this article lists the locations of all the 50 spaceship parts on the map in GTA 5.

Locations of the 50 spaceship parts in GTA 5

In GTA 5, the spaceship parts become available for collection after Franklin meets with Omega during the 'Far Out' mission. Although the missions are for Franklin only, Michael and Trevor can help collect the spaceship parts. Franklin can also use Chop to search for the nearest spaceship part location as well.

The locations of all fifty parts, including those the player has not found, are available to players with a Rockstar Social Club account. They can be viewed under the 'Checklist' tab in the GTA 5 menu.

Locations

Cassidy Creek - Under the support beams of the Raton Canyon Bridge, near North Chumash. Pillbox North Station - under construction, next to a table with a blueprint. Sandy Shores - at the Beam Me Up Paleto Bay - On a peninsula between Paleto Cove and Paleto Beach. Paleto Forest - Inside a concrete waterway. Paleto Bay - On the third floor of the Paleto Bay Fire Station's tower. Paleto Bay - In the barn of the Donkey Punch Family Farm northeast of the town. Braddock Farm - In the barn on the farm. Grapeseed - In the middle of a cow farm. Cape Catfish - In the boatshed. Senora National Park - On a rock formation. Alamo Sea - Underwater near The Boat House on the coast of Sandy Shores. Calafia Bridge - Under the bridge, near the waterfall. Mount Josiah - Near the top of the mountain, on a ledge. Zancudo River - At a waterside near the Alamo Sea. Zancudo River - Under bridge Grand Senora Desert - Under a blue and white boat, north of Route 68. Grand Senora Desert - On top of the stairs of the northernmost Radio Telescope Array dish on Route 68. San Chianski Mountain Range - Underwater in the cave at Coveted Cove. Grand Senora Desert - In the backyard of a house located to the east of the Redwood Lights Track, under a 'Welcome' sign with an alien head Great Chaparral - On a cliff side near a dirt road ascent on Mount Haan Road. Great Chaparral - On the back porch of an abandoned house. Tongva Valley - At the foot of a waterfall near Zancudo Barranca. Tongva Hills - At the Marlowe Vineyards. Tongva Hills - Inside a cave. Tongva Hills - Next to a telescope in the backyard of a modern house. Richman Glen - Next to a tree and near the small fountain at the Parsons Rehabilitation Center. Vinewood Hills - On the roof of the Galileo Observatory in Galileo Park. Tataviam Mountains - On the beach, near a natural bridge. Tataviam Mountains -North of the Land Act Reservoir, near the Power Station pipes. Tataviam Mountains - At the Land Act Dam, under the jetty (underwater). Lake Vinewood - On the top of the intake tower. Only accessible by helicopter or by parachuting. Lake Vinewood - Underwater at the edge of the dam. Rockford Hills - On the small island in the middle of a pond in the golf club. Backlot City - On a balcony in the Richards Majestic Productions movie set. Burton - On the roof of the building with an empty pool, near Los Santos Customs. Helicopters or parachuting required. Burton - In a small garden on the second floor of the Rockford Plaza, next to the stunt jump location. Downtown Los Santos - On the roof of the Penris Building Swiss Street, accessible only by landing a helicopter on the roof of the building. Textile City - In an alcove next to Bean Machine at the Simmet Alley. Murrieta Heights - On the catwalks of the dam on El Rancho Boulevard. Davis - on the rooftop helipad of the Central Los Santos Hospital. Rancho - At the Rancho Towers on Dutch London Street. El Burro Heights - Inside a green container in the oil fields. Murrieta Oil Field - In a small island on the coast south of the oil field. El Burro Heights - Next to a small storm drain, south of the Elysian Fields Freeway. Elysian Island - On a dock in the eastern side of the district, underwater next to a submerged metallic structure. Elysian Island - At the Los Santos State Gas Company facility, on top of the pipe connecting two dome-shaped gas storage tanks. Los Santos International Airport - Behind the hangar that is next to Franklin's hangar. Strawberry - At the homeless encampement under Interstate 4. Vespucci Canals - On top of the Liquor Hole billboard on Palomino Avenue.

Edited by Mayank Shete