5 major difference between GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption Online

GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption Online are the multiplayer modes of two of Rockstar Games' most popular titles, Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, respectively. In today's gaming scenario, having a multiplayer mode is important to ensure the game's longevity. This is why these beloved video game franchises now feature multiplayer modes with many things to do.

However, there are some differences that make each experience unique in its own way. So, in this article, we will be taking a look at five major differences between Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Redemption Online.

Modes of transport and 4 other major differences between GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption Online

1) Weapons

Weapons are integral in games like Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Redemption Online. However, a major difference in this aspect is the type of firearms featured in their respective arsenals. The former has countless modern weapons that most players would be more familiar with, even featuring a few futuristic guns that shoot laser beams.

Red Dead Redemption Online, on the other hand, sticks to the time period it is set in, the late 1800s, and features a vintage arsenal. The melee combat system in GTA 5 Online and Red Dead Redemption Online also differs in some ways. While that is a bit simplified in the former, it feels more hard-hitting in the latter.

2) Modes of transport

Since Red Dead Redemption Online is set in the late 1800s, you won't find cars or any modern modes of transport. Horses are the main way of getting around in its open world, much like in its story mode.

Needless to say, this is quite different from Grand Theft Auto Online as it features a variety of vehicles that can traverse on land, air, and water. Besides the various cars in GTA Online, players can also find some futuristic rides in the multiplayer, like the Pegassi Oppressor MK II, which is a weaponized hoverbike.

3) Support from Rockstar Games

Although Red Dead Redemption Online is fun and has a dedicated player base, the lack of support from Rockstar Games is what differentiates it majorly from Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer. While there have been content updates for the former, they do not compare in quantity to those released for the latter.

Fans even ran a Save Red Dead Online campaign on social media, complaining about the lack of support from its developer. On the contrary, there were three major GTA Online updates released in 2023 alone, and a GTA Online weekly update (more of an event) is released every Thursday.

4) The map

Grand Theft Auto Online's and Red Dead Redemption Online's maps are sizeable but different from each other in terms of layout. For instance, Los Santos is the one major city in GTA Online, and once you exit its border, the vast open landscape of Blaine County can feel barren.

Although Red Dead Redemption Online also features a big city, Saint Denis, it's the small towns scattered across its map, like Valentine, Rhodes, and Blackwater, that help make its map feel more alive. This design should be replicated to some degree in GTA 6's map by adding multiple cities.

5) Gameplay

GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption Online feature missions and businesses that allow players to make money. However, the difference lies in the gameplay.

For instance, Red Dead Redemption Online has jobs like Bounty Hunter, Trader, and Moonshiner. Grand Theft Auto Online, on the other hand, has varying businesses like Acid Labs, underground bunkers, Celebrity Solutions Agency, and more. Its recent DLC update added a new business, the GTA Online Salvage Yard. Both titles' businesses are fun, but the choice ultimately lies in what type of gameplay a player prefers.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Which game do you play more often? GTA Online Red Dead Redemption Online 0 votes