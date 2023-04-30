5 mesmerizing Easter eggs in GTA Online, ranked

GTA Online has become one of the most popular multiplayer games in recent years, offering players a vast open-world environment to explore and wreak havoc in. This title is known for housing numerous Easter eggs, which are cleverly placed secrets that require players to go beyond the game's main objectives to discover. These range from small, humorous details to larger, more significant nods to the franchise's history.

This article will explore five mesmerizing Easter eggs found in GTA Online ranked in order of how fascinating they are. Whether you're a seasoned player or just starting your journey in Los Santos, these entries are sure to add some excitement to your gameplay and provide a deeper appreciation for the game's hidden secrets.

5 Easter eggs in GTA Online that are sure to blow your mind (ranked)

5) Detachable Large Orange Ball

The large orange ball Easter egg in GTA Online is a fun and interactive detail that can be found in various locations throughout this game's world. It is typically attached to the top of juice stands owned by a fictional company called Orange Valu. The ball can be detached by players using various methods, such as shooting or kicking it. This will cause it to roll down the hill and bounce around.

This Easter egg adds a small entertaining element to the game's world, allowing players to interact with its environment in a unique way. The large orange ball can also be found in one of the game's heist missions, Humane Raid - Deliver EMP, where players will respawn outside a juice stand after completing the mission.

4) Franklin marries and settles down

The Franklin Marriage Easter egg in GTA Online is a subtle reference to the events that took place in this game's story mode. In it, he had a past romantic relationship with a character named Tanisha, who ended things due to his involvement in gang activity. However, in the game's Contract DLC, it is revealed that the two eventually got married.

In GTA Online, players can visit Franklin's house and find evidence of this development. The place has a red Astron parked in its driveway, with a license plate that reads out Tanisha's name. Additionally, there is a children's playset in the backyard, indicating that Franklin has kids. Finally, the Clintons' names are engraved on a wooden plaque outside their house, suggesting that this family has established itself as a respectable part of the community.

3) Character Creator has some interesting cameos

The Character Creator Cameo Easter egg is a nod to the previous games in the GTA franchise (and Red Dead Redemption). It allows players to choose some iconic figures from Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto series as their parents during the character creation process in this online title. The selected characters include Claude and Misty from Grand Theft Auto III, Niko Bellic from GTA IV, and John Marston from Red Dead Redemption.

This Easter egg is not only a fun addition to the character creation feature but also a nice tribute to the franchise's history. It allows players to connect with entities they may have played as in other Grand Theft Auto titles. These characters' models are also present in GTA Online's files, meaning that they can potentially make an appearance in this game in the future, adding more excitement for fans of Rockstar's franchise.

2) Michael is in the movie production business

The Michael Movie Producer Easter egg is another subtle reference to the main character, Michael De Santa. In the story mode of Grand Theft Auto V, this entity is a former bank robber who has retired to a quiet life in Los Santos but becomes bored and depressed. He then finds himself working with a movie producer named Solomon Richards, helping him produce films.

In a VIP Contract mission called Par Course, GTA Online players can hear Franklin mention that he knows one of the producers at Richards Majestic Studios, where Michael worked in the story mode. This reference implies that the latter has become a successful movie producer after the events of GTA V's story mode, and it's a nice nod to his character's development.

1) Behold the Loch Ness Monster

The Loch Ness Monster is a mythical creature that players can encounter during the Cayo Perico Heist's finale. It was teased earlier in the game during certain prep missions, but players can only see this being up close during the heist ending.

As players escape from the island via a boat, they can spot the Loch Ness Monster swimming in the waters nearby. However, getting too close to the creature will cause it to disappear. Its appearance adds an air of mystery to this game, as players have long speculated about the possibility of finding it in GTA Online. Its presence is a testament to the Rockstar's attention to detail and its commitment to keeping the title's secrets intriguing.

