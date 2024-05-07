Free GTA 5 mod Los Santos Heists brings GTA Online missions in story mode

A new GTA 5 mod called Los Santos Heists brings some popular GTA Online missions to the story mode. This is a big achievement because the single-player campaign hasn't received any major updates for quite some time. @GTABase informed the community about the mod in their recent post on X, stating:

"Our team have been cooking this project for a half year now! Los Santos Heists is now available"

While the mod is still in the beta phase, it already brings several heists from the online multiplayer mode, including The Fleeca Job and The Agency Heist. According to the developer, more missions and heists will be added to the mod with future updates.

The new Los Santos Heists GTA 5 mod will bring a breath of fresh air to the game

The Los Santos Heists GTA 5 mod is all set to be one of the best mods players can install for the game. While this one doesn't enhance the graphics or add real-life cars, it brings some interesting missions from the multiplayer mode to the single-player one.

Here are all the missions one can play after installing the Los Santos Heists GTA 5 mod:

The Fleeca Job

The Agency Heist

The Bahama Mamas Heist

Counterfeit Robbery Freemode Event

This mod is a refreshing addition (Image via Rockstar Games || gta5-mods/BillsyLiamGTA)

All the missions have cutscenes alongside voice lines and proper prep missions with the finale. This GTA 5 mod also has voice lines from the popular Grand Theft Auto YouTuber TGG, making things more interesting for the fanbase.

The new missions will add a touch of rejuvenation to the game's single-player campaign mode. Players will be able to attempt robberies and new heists without being in the multiplayer mode and waiting for competent players. Fortunately, @GTABase has promised that the mod will be frequently updated to add more content to make it a viable counterpart to GTA Online.

Download link for the mod

FAQs about GTA 5 mods

Can GTA 5 mods get you banned?

No, using mods for the game's single-player mode will not get you banned.

Who has developed the Los Santos Heists GTA 5 mod?

A popular website called GTA Base seems to be behind this amazing mod. The developers have collaborated with others to create it.

