GTA 5 continues to be among highest-downloaded games on PS Store in 2023, here are other games that made the lists

By Alan Sahbegovic
Modified Jul 13, 2023 16:03 GMT
Many people downloaded GTA 5 on the PS4 and PS5 last month (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 was originally released back in 2013, yet it continues to be one of the most downloaded games on the PS Store. It even made a few lists comprising the most downloaded games on that digital storefront in June 2023. The success of this title cannot be understated. Over 180,000,000 copies of it have been sold worldwide across various platforms, making this title the second most-sold video game globally.

Naturally, part of its success has come from the PS Store in recent years. PlayStation has released a few lists mentioning the most downloaded games for the PS4 and PS5 across US/Canada and European markets. GTA 5 is in a good position on all of them. Let's look at its competition for June 2023.

GTA 5 was one of the most downloaded games on the PS Store in June 2023

June's most-downloaded PlayStation games revealed.Diablo IV and Final Fantasy XVI top the fiery charts: play.st/3XMXAYb https://t.co/sI7ynZuO3t

The top 20 downloaded PS5 games for the United States and Canada in June 2023 were as follows:

  1. Diablo IV
  2. Final Fantasy XVI
  3. Street Fighter 6
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  6. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  7. NBA 2K23
  8. FIFA 23
  9. MLB The Show 23
  10. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  11. Marvel's Spider-Man
  12. AEW: Fight Forever
  13. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  14. Hogwarts Legacy
  15. Cyberpunk 2077
  16. God of War Ragnarok
  17. Gran Turismo 7
  18. F1 23
  19. Need For Speed Unbound
  20. Dead Island 2

GTA 5's placement in the top four is incredibly impressive. Rockstar's title even repeats this feat in the European market for the PS5. In this region, the top 20 most downloaded games in June 2023 were:

  1. Diablo IV
  2. Final Fantasy XVI
  3. F1 23
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. FIFA 23
  6. Street Fighter 6
  7. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  8. Cyberpunk 2077
  9. NBA 2K23
  10. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  11. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  12. Hogwarts Legacy
  13. Gran Turismo 7
  14. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  15. Need for Speed Unbound
  16. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  17. Among Us
  18. Dead Island 2
  19. God of Ragnarok
  20. Football Manager 2023

It's rare to see old games on this list, let alone titles from almost a decade ago.

GTA 5 also dominated the PS4's most-downloaded games in June 2023

GTA 5's success doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon (Image via Rockstar Games)

There is plenty of similarities between the PS4 and PS5's most downloaded games in June 2023. Here are the top 20 for Sony's former console in the United States and Canada, which also include GTA 5:

  1. Diablo IV
  2. Minecraft
  3. Red Dead Redemption 2
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. FIFA 23
  6. EA Sports UFC 4
  7. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  8. NBA 2K23
  9. Injustice 2
  10. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  11. Street Fighter 6
  12. The Forest
  13. Gang Beasts
  14. Hogwarts Legacy
  15. MLB The Show 23
  16. Call of Duty: Black Ops III
  17. Mortal Kombat 11
  18. Mortal Kombat X
  19. Star Wars Battlefront II
  20. Batman: Arkham Knight

Europe's most downloaded games on the PS4 for June were:

  1. Minecraft
  2. FIFA 23
  3. Diablo IV
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. Red Dead Redemption 2
  6. F1 23
  7. The Forest
  8. EA Sports UFC 4
  9. Hogwarts Legacy
  10. NBA 2K23
  11. Gang Beasts
  12. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  13. Assassin's Creed Origins
  14. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  15. A Way Out
  16. CarX Drift Racing Online
  17. Among Us
  18. The Crew 2
  19. Goat Simulator
  20. Assassin's Creed Odyssey

GTA 5 was consistently number four across all four lists. The single-player campaign hasn't gotten any meaningful updates in years, but Grand Theft Auto Online did get the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC in June.

Although this patch was controversial (largely due to removing several vehicles from in-game stores), there were still plenty of new things to do in it.

Not to mention, GTA Online weekly updates keep the game fresh almost every Thursday.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh
