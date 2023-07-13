GTA 5 was originally released back in 2013, yet it continues to be one of the most downloaded games on the PS Store. It even made a few lists comprising the most downloaded games on that digital storefront in June 2023. The success of this title cannot be understated. Over 180,000,000 copies of it have been sold worldwide across various platforms, making this title the second most-sold video game globally.

Naturally, part of its success has come from the PS Store in recent years. PlayStation has released a few lists mentioning the most downloaded games for the PS4 and PS5 across US/Canada and European markets. GTA 5 is in a good position on all of them. Let's look at its competition for June 2023.

GTA 5 was one of the most downloaded games on the PS Store in June 2023

The top 20 downloaded PS5 games for the United States and Canada in June 2023 were as follows:

Diablo IV Final Fantasy XVI Street Fighter 6 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales NBA 2K23 FIFA 23 MLB The Show 23 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Marvel's Spider-Man AEW: Fight Forever Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Hogwarts Legacy Cyberpunk 2077 God of War Ragnarok Gran Turismo 7 F1 23 Need For Speed Unbound Dead Island 2

GTA 5's placement in the top four is incredibly impressive. Rockstar's title even repeats this feat in the European market for the PS5. In this region, the top 20 most downloaded games in June 2023 were:

Diablo IV Final Fantasy XVI F1 23 Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 23 Street Fighter 6 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Cyberpunk 2077 NBA 2K23 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Assassin's Creed Valhalla Hogwarts Legacy Gran Turismo 7 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Need for Speed Unbound Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Among Us Dead Island 2 God of Ragnarok Football Manager 2023

It's rare to see old games on this list, let alone titles from almost a decade ago.

GTA 5 also dominated the PS4's most-downloaded games in June 2023

GTA 5's success doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon (Image via Rockstar Games)

There is plenty of similarities between the PS4 and PS5's most downloaded games in June 2023. Here are the top 20 for Sony's former console in the United States and Canada, which also include GTA 5:

Diablo IV Minecraft Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 23 EA Sports UFC 4 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales NBA 2K23 Injustice 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Street Fighter 6 The Forest Gang Beasts Hogwarts Legacy MLB The Show 23 Call of Duty: Black Ops III Mortal Kombat 11 Mortal Kombat X Star Wars Battlefront II Batman: Arkham Knight

Europe's most downloaded games on the PS4 for June were:

Minecraft FIFA 23 Diablo IV Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 F1 23 The Forest EA Sports UFC 4 Hogwarts Legacy NBA 2K23 Gang Beasts Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Assassin's Creed Origins Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II A Way Out CarX Drift Racing Online Among Us The Crew 2 Goat Simulator Assassin's Creed Odyssey

GTA 5 was consistently number four across all four lists. The single-player campaign hasn't gotten any meaningful updates in years, but Grand Theft Auto Online did get the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC in June.

Although this patch was controversial (largely due to removing several vehicles from in-game stores), there were still plenty of new things to do in it.

Not to mention, GTA Online weekly updates keep the game fresh almost every Thursday.

