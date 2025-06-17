GTA Online Money Fronts patch size revealed (PC, Xbox, and PlayStation)

GTA Online Money Fronts was released as the brand new game update on June 17, 2025. The new update allows you to do exactly what it sounds like: create a front for your money-laundering activities so you can stay away from jail time. The new update lets you get into your own inconspicuous carwash business, Higgins Helitours, and more.

The pre-load sizes of the update on various platforms ranged from 1 to 5 GB. Here are the full patch sizes for all platforms.

GTA Online Money Fronts patch sizes explained

The patch size for the new game update varies depending on your platform. For PlayStation and Xbox users, this file update can be anywhere from 1 to 5 GB. More specifically, for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S users, the file update can be anywhere from 2 to 4.6 GB.

However, for Xbox One and PS4 players, this update can be 1-2 GB since they are old-gen consoles. Finally, for PC users, the GTA Online Money Fronts patch size update stands at 2.2 GB, which can be downloaded from Steam or the Epic Games Store.

The GTA Online Money Fronts update introduces a series of changes, including the doubling of sources of Arena Points, anti-missile Lock-On technology on 50 more vehicles, and much more.

Furthermore, GTA+ members will receive additional rewards, such as gaining early access to the new supercar Överflöd Suzume and a second daily spin on the Lucky Wheel at the Diamond Casino & Resort, among other things. The update is now live, and since the size isn't too big, it shouldn't take very long to fully download.

