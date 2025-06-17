  • home icon
  • GTA
  • GTA Online Money Fronts patch size revealed (PC, Xbox, and PlayStation)

GTA Online Money Fronts patch size revealed (PC, Xbox, and PlayStation)

By Prit Chauhan
Modified Jun 17, 2025 11:19 GMT
GTA Online Money Fronts patch size revealed (PC, Xbox, and PlayStation)
GTA Online Money Fronts patch size revealed (PC, Xbox, and PlayStation) (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online Money Fronts was released as the brand new game update on June 17, 2025. The new update allows you to do exactly what it sounds like: create a front for your money-laundering activities so you can stay away from jail time. The new update lets you get into your own inconspicuous carwash business, Higgins Helitours, and more.

Ad

The pre-load sizes of the update on various platforms ranged from 1 to 5 GB. Here are the full patch sizes for all platforms.

GTA Online Money Fronts patch sizes explained

The patch size for the new game update varies depending on your platform. For PlayStation and Xbox users, this file update can be anywhere from 1 to 5 GB. More specifically, for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S users, the file update can be anywhere from 2 to 4.6 GB.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, for Xbox One and PS4 players, this update can be 1-2 GB since they are old-gen consoles. Finally, for PC users, the GTA Online Money Fronts patch size update stands at 2.2 GB, which can be downloaded from Steam or the Epic Games Store.

Ad

The GTA Online Money Fronts update introduces a series of changes, including the doubling of sources of Arena Points, anti-missile Lock-On technology on 50 more vehicles, and much more.

Furthermore, GTA+ members will receive additional rewards, such as gaining early access to the new supercar Överflöd Suzume and a second daily spin on the Lucky Wheel at the Diamond Casino & Resort, among other things. The update is now live, and since the size isn't too big, it shouldn't take very long to fully download.

Ad

Read more GTA-related articles from Sportskeeda:

About the author
Prit Chauhan

Prit Chauhan

Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications