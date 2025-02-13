GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles (February 13 - 19, 2025)

Valentine’s Day celebrations have started in Los Santos, and there are new GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles that one can interact with this week. While two of them can be sold to earn a good amount of money, the third one can be claimed as a personal vehicle, making this week even more special. Till February 19, 2025, the Salvage Yard business owners can steal rides manufactured by Albany and Obey.

Let’s quickly learn about each of the new Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles available for the next few days.

The newest GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles are Roosevelt Valor, Omnis, and 10F (February 13 - 19, 2025)

1) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicle #1: Albany Roosevelt Valor (claimable)

Mission:

The latest GTA Online weekly update has brought back the Albany Roosevelt Valor into the limelight as one of the new Salvage Yard Vehicles. It is a four-door classic limousine that Rockstar added to the game with 2016’s Be My Valentine DLC update. It is seemingly based on the real-life 1928 Cadillac 341A Town Sedan.

In terms of performance, the Roosevelt Valor can reach a top speed of 98.75 mph (158.92 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:14.925.

2) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicle #2: Obey Omnis

Mission:

The Obey Omnis is one of the sports cars available in Grand Theft Auto Online in 2025. The two-seater compact rally vehicle debuted in Los Santos in 2016 with the Cunning Stunts DLC. It is seemingly inspired by the real-life Audi Quattro.

Unlike Vapid Uranus LozSpeed, the Omnis can go up to a top speed of 113.25 mph (182.26 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:06.399.

3) Grand Theft Auto Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicle #3: Obey 10F

Mission:

Lastly, there’s the Obey 10F, a two-door sports car supposedly based on the real-life Audi R8 (4S). Rockstar added it in 2022 as part of The Criminal Enterprises DLC update.

Unlike the new podium vehicle, the 10F possesses a top speed of 126.00 mph (202.78 km/h) and can complete a lap in about 1:03.180.

A new set of Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles will become available on February 20, 2025.

