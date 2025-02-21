GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles (February 21 to 26, 2025)

Carnival celebrations are underway in Los Santos, thanks to the latest weekly update adding new GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles in the game. As always, these rides can be stolen by Salvage Yard owners, who can then earn a lot of money by selling them to Yusuf. Till February 26, 2025, one can acquire cars manufactured by Obey, Pegassi, and Bravado.

Ad

This article shares brief details about each of the latest Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles that players should know about.

The new set of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles include Tailgator S, Infernus Classic, and Gauntlet Hellfire (February 21 to 26, 2025)

1) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicle #1: Obey Tailgator S

Ad

Trending

Mission:

The Obey Tailgator S has come back into the limelight with the latest GTA Online weekly update. Rockstar added this four-seater sports sedan in 2021 as part of the Los Santos Tuners DLC. The car highly resembles the real-life third-generation Audi RS3 Sedan (8V).

In terms of performance, the Obey Tailgator S can go up to a top speed of 116.00 mph (186.68 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:04.732.

Ad

2) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicle #2: Pegassi Infernus Classic

Ad

Mission:

The Pegassi Infernus Classic is one of the popular sports cars in Grand Theft Auto Online. The two-seater classic vehicle made its debut in Los Santos in 2017 as part of the Cunning Stunts: Special Vehicle Circuit. It seems to be inspired by the real-life Lamborghini Diablo.

The Infernus Classic can reach a top speed of 118.75 mph (191.11 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:06.049.

3) Grand Theft Auto Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicle #3: Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire

Ad

Ad

Mission:

Finally, there’s the Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire, a two-seater muscle car supposedly based on the real-life 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon (LA). It made its debut in 2019 as part of The Diamond Casino & Resort DLC update.

Unlike the new podium vehicle in the game, the Gauntlet Hellfire possesses a top speed of 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h) and can complete one lap in about 1:09.019.

The next group of Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles will be available on February 27, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback