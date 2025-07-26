GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles (July 25 to 31, 2025)

It’s a brand new week in Los Santos, and there are fresh GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles available now. As always, Salvage Yard owners can steal this latest set of rides via Salvage Yard missions and sell them to Yusuf to earn a good amount of money. One can amass around $750,000 by selling all three of them, making it a great way to earn cash.
That said, let’s quickly check what three cars are now available as Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles till 2 am PT, July 31, 2025.
GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles this time include Swinger, FR36, and one more (July 25 to 31, 2025)
1) Ocelot Swinger
The Ocelot Swinger has returned to the limelight in the latest GTA Online weekly update. The two-seater classic racing car is popular for its resemblance to the real-life Jaguar XJ13. Rockstar added it in 2018 with the After Hours DLC.
When it comes to performance, the Swinger possesses a top speed of 117.00 mph (188.29 km/h) and completes one lap in about 1:06.183.
2) Dewbauchee Vagner
The Dewbauchee Vagner is a supercar that resembles an Aston Martin Valkyrie prototype car. Rockstar added the vehicle in 2017 as part of the Gunrunning DLC.
Unlike the Bravado Banshee GTS, the Vagner can reach a top speed of 126.75 mph (203.98 km/h) and complete one lap in 0:58.892.
3) Fathom FR36
Lastly, there’s the Fathom FR36, a two-seater sports coupe seemingly based on the real-life 3rd-generation Infiniti G35 (V35) coupé. It debuted in Los Santos in 2023 with The Chop Shop DLC update.
According to Broughy1322, the FR36 can reach a top speed of 121.50 mph (195.53 km/h) and complete a lap in about 1:04.214.
The developer will add new Grand Theft Auto Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles after 2 am PT, July 31, 2025.
