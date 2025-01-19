GTA Online Simeon's showroom cars and vehicles (January 19-23, 2025)

There’s a new weekly event currently live in Los Santos, and a new set of GTA Online Simeon’s cars and vehicles is available at the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom. Once again, players can test-drive select rides before deciding to buy them. This week’s featured automobiles are manufactured by LCC, Gallivanter, Western, Vapid, and Pegassi.

This article briefly describes each of the current GTA Online Simeon's showroom cars and vehicles available until 2:00 a.m. PT, January 23, 2025.

GTA Online Simeon’s cars: List of vehicles available at Premium Deluxe Motorsport (January 19-23, 2025)

1) LCC Hexer

A picture of LCC Hexer (Image via Rockstar Games, GTA Wiki)

The Liberty City Cycles (LCC) Hexer is one of the motorcycles featured in the latest GTA Online weekly update. It is seemingly inspired by the real-life West Coast Choppers CFL.

The vehicle can reach a top speed of 104.75 mph (168.58 km/h) and complete a lap in 1:07.167.

2) Gallivanter Baller LE

A picture of Gallivanter Baller LE (Image via Rockstar Games, GTA Wiki)

The Gallivanter Baller LE is a luxury four-seater full-size SUV that debuted in 2015 with the Executives and Other Criminals DLC update. It highly resembles the 2015-2017 Range Rover Sport SVR (L494).

In terms of performance, the SUV can go up to a top speed of 108.75 mph (175.02 km/h) and complete a lap in about 1:13.906.

3) Pegassi Esskey

The Pegassi Esskey is a two-seater scrambler that has been a part of the game since 2016’s Bikers DLC update. It is likely inspired by the real-life Ducati Scrambler 2015.

According to Broughy1322, the Esskey possesses a top speed of 112.75 mph (181.45 km/h) and can complete a lap in 1:06.399.

4) Vapid Hustler

A picture of Vapid Hustler (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Vapid Hustler is a classic two-seater coupe that first made an appearance in the classic GTA San Andreas. The vehicle made its return in the popular multiplayer title by seemingly taking inspiration from the real-life 1933 Ford Coupe.

When it comes to performance, the Hustler can complete one lap in 1:12.206 and reach a top speed of 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h).

5) Wolfsbane

The Western Wolfsbane is another motorcycle featured at the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom this week. It highly resembles the real-life Harley-Davidson Dyna Street Bob.

On the performance front, the cruiser is capable of completing a lap in 1:17.444 and going up to a top speed of 101.50 mph (163.35 km/h).

Apart from the aforementioned automobiles, two vehicles can be accessed from the Luxury Autos Showroom:

1) Vapid Dominator GT

A picture of Vapid Dominator GT (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Vapid Dominator GT is a two-seater convertible muscle car seemingly inspired by the real-life Ford Mustang Convertible (2018-2023). Rockstar added it to the game in 2023 with The Chop Shop DLC.

According to Broughy1322, the Dominator GT can complete a lap in 1:02.880 and reach a top speed of 123.00 mph (197.95 km/h).

2) Vapid Aleutian

Lastly, there’s Vapid Aleutian, a four-door SUV also added with The Chop Shop DLC in 2023. It is seemingly based on the real-life 4th-generation Ford Expedition.

When it comes to performance, the Aleutian possesses a top speed of 113.25 mph (182.26 km/h) and completes a lap in about 1:12.989.

