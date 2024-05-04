GTA San Andreas gameplay ft. Kung Fu Panda with Spider-Man abilities goes hard, fans react

Rockstar Games' 2004 release, GTA San Andreas, is one of the most beloved titles among Grand Theft Auto fans. While the base game is already impressive, mods designed by the community over the years have only increased the fun. X user @SynthPotato recently uploaded a video of the game featuring multiple mods that added Po from Kung Fu Panda, Spider-Man's web-swinging ability, and snow to the state of San Andreas.

Expand Tweet

It is no surprise that fans also had interesting things to say about the video in question. Here's how some of them reacted:

Fans react to the video of GTA San Andreas with mods (Images via X)

A few commenters joked about how these mods improved the game or made it better:

Fans joke about the mods making San Andreas a better game (Images via X)

Notably, X user @AGuyWhoTweet5 appreciated mods in their comment, calling them a beautiful thing. Another user, @JustMeRyder, remarked that GTA San Andreas had the most strange and random mods.

Fans express their opinion on San Andreas' mods (Images via X)

The Grand Theft Auto community has also crafted some great mods for GTA 5 over the years that are keeping many fans entertained in the excruciatingly long wait for Grand Theft Auto 6.

GTA San Andreas mods add Kung Fu Panda, Spider-Man's web-swinging ability, and snow to the game

A screenshot of MrAndreas5555's Po from Kung Fu Panda mod (Image via gtaall.com/gta-san-andreas)

The fan-made video showcases one of the most challenging missions in GTA San Andreas - Wrong Side of the Tracks. However, the inclusion of mods makes the gameplay significantly different from what GTA players are familiar with.

There are countless mods available for this game in 2024. But there is no way to tell exactly which mods are being used since no proper description is available for the video.

That being said, mods such as MrAndreas5555's Po from Kung Fu Panda, DanModding's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Web Swing (fixed), and gonzalezvla's Snow Mod MegaPack v1.0 might help recreate something similar to the GTA San Andreas gameplay video above.

FAQ:

Is Grand Theft Auto San Andreas a part of the GTA Trilogy?

Yes. GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas form the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy.

Check out more related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback