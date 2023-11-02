List of all free items in GTA Online update this week (November 2 - 8)

GTA Online has several free items available to collect this week via the latest update, from November 2 to November 8, 2023. Cosmetics and vehicles are the rewards offered in this timeframe. Unlocking some of them is as easy as logging in, while others require players to do a certain activity. This article will highlight all the freebies available this week.

There is no information on when such items will become free again in a future GTA Online weekly update. Hence, players should take advantage of the current offerings while they're still around.

Free items in GTA Online's latest weekly update (November 2 to 8, 2023)

Halloween is over in the latest GTA Online weekly update, yet there are still some spooky rewards on offer from November 2 to November 8, 2023. The Day of the Dead is right around the corner, so Rockstar Games is offering some free masks to celebrate the occasion.

Players will unlock the following rewards just by playing GTA Online any time from November 2 to November 8, 2023:

Royal Calaca Mask

Romance Calaca Mask

Floral Calaca Mask

Orange DJ Pooh Tee

The Orange DJ Pooh Tee has nothing to do with the Day of the Dead, but the rest of the recent weekly update focuses on Agency-related bonuses. Players logging into this game should get a notification on the bottom-left telling them they've unlocked the above cosmetics.

Podium vehicle

The Lucky Wheel (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games is offering the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec for free on the Lucky Wheel this week. It's quite slow for the Off-Road class, yet makes up for it by being an Imani Tech vehicle. That means players can equip a Missile Lock-On Jammer to dissuade others from targeting them with Homing Missiles.

Alternatively, one could put a Remote Control Unit on the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec if they wish to control it like an RC vehicle. The Lucky Wheel is entirely luck-based, but players could always force GTA Online to close if they get a reward they don't want.

Prize Ride Challenge

This is the Gallivanter Baller ST offered this week (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Gallivanter Baller ST is available for free this week for players who score in the top four in LS Car Meet races on two consecutive days. That shouldn't be too hard since players could grind those jobs to get in the top four without much of an issue.

This vehicle is fine for its class in terms of performance, as it's in the top 10 for top speed and lap time in the SUV class. There aren't any unique features of note otherwise, so players should keep that in mind if they plan on winning this free ride.

Other notes about this week's update

Short Trips is an example of content getting 2x multipliers this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

As far as related content goes, GTA Online players should know that the following bonuses are available until next week's update:

2x money and RP on Security Contracts and Short Trips

3x money and RP on Hunting Pack (Remix)

Here are this week's discounts:

50% off: Bravado Youga Classic and Coil Voltic

Bravado Youga Classic and Coil Voltic 40% off: Agencies, Agency Vehicle Workshop, Western Reever, Dewbauchee Champion, and Enus Jubilee

Agencies, Agency Vehicle Workshop, Western Reever, Dewbauchee Champion, and Enus Jubilee 30% off: Imani Tech Upgrades and Penaud La Coureuse

That's it for the important things to know about GTA Online's latest weekly update.

