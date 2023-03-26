Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online Last Dose has a major flaw

The Ocelot Virtue is a two-seater electric hypercar that can be purchased in GTA Online from Legendary Motorsport. Inspired by the Lotus Evija, a real-life automobile, it is a high-performing vehicle with a large battery power cell and a CVT/single-speed transmission. It offers a plethora of customization options, which means it can be turned into an Imani Tech ride.

However, there is one major drawback in its features that GTA Online players have been complaining about on Twitter. They hope that the issue will be addressed by the developers soon. This article aims to understand the missing feature and whether it can be fixed by the game's creators.

Rockstar Games should have added this essential feature in GTA Online's Ocelot Virtue

Projectiles: The missing feature in the Imani Tech vehicle

It’s a shame, this could’ve become one of the best cars in GTA Online if Rockstar allowed us to throw projectiles out of it.



Despite its exceptional performance and design, the Ocelot Virtue has an important missing feature that has caused some frustration among the GTA Online faithful. Specifically, players are unable to launch Throwables, like Sticky Bombs, when driving the car. This means they cannot defend themselves or attack their opponents with these weapons while driving the Virtue.

This missing feature has been the subject of several complaints on social media platforms such as Twitter, with some players expressing their disappointment and frustration about this limitation. While the Virtue is still a highly capable and customizable car, the inability to use Throwables has limited its practicality in specific gameplay scenarios.

Nick @GhillieYT All they have to do is change "disableProjectileDriveby" to "false" instead of true, and that will allow throwables in the Virtue. They copy and pasted it exactly from the Brickade and didn't test it. This will take them 6 months to update. Omnis doesn't have those last 2 lines. All they have to do is change "disableProjectileDriveby" to "false" instead of true, and that will allow throwables in the Virtue. They copy and pasted it exactly from the Brickade and didn't test it. This will take them 6 months to update. Omnis doesn't have those last 2 lines. https://t.co/38gA4DQODY

According to a tweet by a GTA Online player, Nick (@GhillieYT), players cannot throw Stickies out of the Virtue because the developers at Rockstar Games copied the armor script from the Acid Lab.

This script disables the use of throwables once armor is put on the car. It appears that the developers did not consider the implications of copying this script onto other vehicles like the Virtue, which may have inadvertently disabled throwables in the car.

Nick also suggests that changing the "disableProjectileDriveby" parameter to "false" would allow throwables in the Virtue. While this solution could be a simple fix, it would still require an update from Rockstar Games, which could take up to six months to implement. It is unclear why the developers did not catch this issue during testing and why they have not yet addressed it.

Defining the excellence of the Ocelot Virtue

Despite an important missing feature in the car, GTA Online's Ocelot Virtue has a sleek and aggressive design, featuring two painted splitters, large mesh intakes, and duel inset formations. It is built like a beast, with a slim body design that enhances its performance on the road.

As an Imani Tech car, the Virtue can be equipped with a Remote Control Unit, allowing the ability to drive the vehicle remotely. However, this feature cannot be kept if the Missile Lock-on Jammer is installed, and the camera is always set to a first-person view.

The vehicle also has the option to install Slick Proximity Mines, which releases a large amount of oil on the surface, causing vehicles passing over it to lose control. This can be a useful defensive tactic during races or chases.

Overall, the lack of throwable weapons in the Virtue appears to be an unintended consequence of copying code from another vehicle. While a simple fix may be possible, it is up to Rockstar Games to address this issue and provide a solution.

Players can only hope that such major issues aren't encountered frequently in the next Grand Theft Auto title.

