5 oddly satisfying radio stations in GTA Online, ranked

The in-game radio stations are an integral part of the GTA Online experience and they let players groove during their commute. Rockstar Games offers 26 radio stations in the multiplayer game that you can access in a vehicle. While some stations have been available since the release of the game, the studio later added a few as part of DLCs. These stations play usually real-life songs that were very popular during the period.

However, most radio listeners have their favorite stations that they listen to frequently. This article lists and ranks five oddly satisfying radio stations in GTA Online that most players love.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

Ranking five radio stations that elevate the GTA Online experience

5) Los Santos Rock Radio

As the name implies, the Los Santos Rock Radio is the hub of Rock songs in the game. It is one of the oldest radio stations in GTA Online that usually plays classic rock and pop rock songs. Popular American singer Kenny Loggins hosts the in-game radio and keeps players entertained with the songs.

Some of the popular titles played on this station are as follows:

Radio Ga Ga - Queen

Higher Love - Steve Winwood

Danger Zone - Kenny Loggins

If you are a fan of rock songs, you must check out the Los Santos Rock Radio station in Grand Theft Auto Online.

4) Blaine County Radio

The Blaine County Radio is a unique radio station available only in the Blaine County region of the GTA 5 map. If you move further away from the area, the station will lose its signals and the radio will switch to a different station. It is a public talk radio station that is hosted by Bobby June, Nervous Ron, and Duane Earl.

While Rockstar Games provides no songs on the radio station in GTA Online, you can listen to the hilarious talk shows of the hosts. It includes some of the wittiest and indirect jokes that define the gaming studio’s skillful takes on some of the real-life matters.

3) Radio Mirror Park

If you are a true fan of indie music, you are guaranteed to vibe to the songs played in the Radio Mirror Park station. Popular American singer George Lewis Jr. hosts the radio under the alias DJ George. Some of the most popular songs played on the station are as follows:

From Nowhere (Baardsen Remix) by Dan Croll

Sleepwalking by The Chain Gang of 1974

O.N.E. by Yeasayer

If you prefer mindlessly roaming the State of San Andreas, you can tune into this radio station to make the experience more enjoyable.

2) The Lab

The Lab radio station is wildly popular for having the song Welcome to Los Santos by MC Eiht & Freddie Gibbs ft. Kokane. Many fans regard it as the unofficial theme song of GTA Online that perfectly describes the struggles and hardships of ranking up in the game.

It is hosted by Oh No and The Alchemist (the composers of the theme song of GTA 5) under the aliases Doctor No and the Chemical Bro. Apart from the grooving songs, the conversations between the hosts and fictional callers are also worth listening to on the station.

1) Non-Stop-Pop FM

Non-Stop-Pop FM is undoubtedly the most popular radio station in the game. It plays various pop songs that were popular in the early 2010s. If you can’t find any suitable song to vibe with, you can switch to this station to groove with the host Cara Delevingne.

Some of the most engaging songs on the station are as follows:

Glamorous - Fergie feat. Ludacris

Only Girl (In The World) - Rihanna

I Want It That Way - Backstreet Boys

Moves Like Jagger - Maroon 5 ft. Christina Aguilera

You can hop into a fast vehicle in GTA Online and tune into Non-Stop-Pop FM to make the journey more exciting.

After the GTA 6 dynamic weather screenshot leak, many fans are eager to see what new elements, including radio stations, will be added in the upcoming game.

