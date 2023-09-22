5 overpowered GTA Online vehicles that should be nerfed immediately 

GTA Online has many overpowered vehicles that often pose threats to the fair play aspect. Despite Rockstar Games’ numerous efforts in the past, some vehicles are still overwhelmingly powerful. It is worth noting that among the 500 vehicles (approx.) that are currently in the game, 93 of them are equipped with weapons, and most of them are too powerful for regular combat or gameplay.

This article outlines five of the most overpowered vehicles in GTA Online that Rockstar Games should nerf as soon as possible.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Five overpowered vehicles in GTA Online that should be nerfed and balanced by Rockstar Games

1) Pegassi Oppressor Mk II

The Pegassi Oppressor Mk II is arguably the most notorious vehicle in GTA Online. Despite receiving multiple nerfs from Rockstar Games, the vehicle is still extremely powerful for regular gameplay. Its flying ability, combined with the homing missiles, makes a deadly combo and poses a threat to other players in the lobby.

The user can kill you with homing missiles from a distance and instantly flee the scene before you can respawn and retaliate. There is no denying that it is one of the best vehicles to traverse the map. However, the community frequently urges Rockstar not to add another variant of the Oppressor in Grand Theft Auto 6.

2) Grotti Vigilante

The Grotti Vigilante is one of the most notorious supercars in GTA Online. While the car directly resembles the Batmobile from Batman comics, Rockstar Games provided it with weapons, armor, and rocket boost facilities that make Vigilante a bully for other players and cars. Its missiles have the most aggressive tracking and can kill others instantly.

The bullet-resistant windows also protect the passengers from outside attacks. Moreover, the Grotti Vigilante’s rocket booster significantly increases its speed and instantly kills others and destroys properties without using any firepower. The GTA Online playerbase has been asking for a nerf of the vehicle for a long, but Rockstar Games has yet to act on it.

3) Pegassi Toreador

The Pegassi Toreador is a debatable inclusion on this list. It has both fans and haters depending upon which side of the steering wheel the player is on. It is a unique vehicle that has speed, weapons, and rocket boost and is also amphibious. You can use the Toreador to easily accomplish many missions in the game.

However, when it is driven by a griefer, you are guaranteed to have a difficult time escaping from its wrath. The aggressive homing missiles, rocket boosts, and submersible mode make it impossible for others to escape, whether they are on land, air, or water. It is also an armored vehicle in GTA Online that can tank up to six homing missiles.

4) Imponte Ruiner 2000

The Imponte Ruiner 2000 is a muscle car in GTA Online that also comes with weapons and special abilities. While the normal vehicle is already very powerful in terms of performance and speed, the additional features make it too overpowered.

The front-facing machine guns, homing missile launchers, parachutes, and the power hop mechanism give the vehicle an unfair advantage over others. One can easily kill you with the weapons and flee the scene even from the most unsuitable locations.

5) Imponte Deluxo

Although the Imponte Deluxo is the only flying car in GTA Online, players still hate it for various reasons. It has very aggressive homing missiles that can track down and kill their targets almost instantly. Additionally, you cannot hide from the vehicle anywhere as it can run on the road, fly in the air, and hover over water.

Such levels of tactics are too much for a crime-based game. Therefore, Rockstar Games should consider nerfing the car for balanced gameplay. Although the community has requested to alter the vehicle for a long, it is still unchanged after the latest GTA Online weekly update.

Poll : Do you believe these vehicles should be nerfed? Yes No 0 votes