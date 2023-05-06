Ranking all GTA Online Simeon's showroom cars this week, from worst to best

Rockstar Games releases a new update for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online every week. These updates bring forth a lot of changes in the game, like a new Podium Vehicle, a new LS Car Meet Prize Ride, bonus rewards, and much more. Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom also puts new rides on display every week. Here is a list of this week's cars in Simeon's showroom:

Vapid Retinue

Declasse Impaler

Vapid Flash GT

Dinka Jester

Ubermacht Sentinel

While none of these cars are bad by any stretch of the imagination, if any player wishes to purchase one, it is good to know the details of each. With that said, here is a ranked list of all GTA Online Simeon's showroom cars this week, from worst to best.

Vapid Flash GT and all other GTA Online cars this week in Simeon's showroom ranked from worst to best

5) Ubermacht Sentinel

The Ubermacht Sentinel is one of the oldest cars in GTA Online and has also appeared in previous Grand Theft Auto games. This car falls under the Coupes Cars category and is based on the BMW 3-Series E92's design in real life.

Unfortunately, the car looks quite pedestrian and is also relatively slow, with a top speed of only 112.00 mph or 180.25 km/h. One of the upsides to the Ubermacht Sentinel is its price tag of $95,000. However, it is still better not to spend money on this vehicle.

4) Vapid Retinue

Vapid Retinue is one of the Sports Classic cars in GTA Online and boasts a vintage design. Since Retinue has been inspired by the real-life car Ford Escort MK I, it is quite compact and can only seat two people at maximum. Still, its unique build gives it an edge over the previous entry, Ubermacht Sentinel.

Unfortunately, the performance of this vehicle is average at best, with a top speed of 116.50 mph or 187.49 km/h. Overall, the Vapid Retinue fails to justify its in-game price tag of $615,000.

3) Vapid Flash GT

The Vapid Flash GT is a Sports Car in GTA Online that was added in 2018 with the Southern SA Super Sport Series update. It features a hatchback car-like design inspired by the real-life car Ford Fiesta RS WRC. Flash GT can seat two people at maximum and has an All-Wheel-Drive train.

While the Vapid Flash GT is marginally slower than the Vapid Retinue, with a top speed of 116.25 mph or 187.09 km/h, its performance is much superior. It handles well and is quite stable. However, this car is not worth its price tag of $1,675,000.

2) Declasse Impaler

The Declasse Impaler is a Muscle Car that was added to GTA Online back in 2018. It boasts a robust and intimidating build which is Rockstar Games' iteration of the real-life car Chevrolet Impala. While it can only hit a top speed of 115.50 mph or 185.88 km/h, players can convert the Impaler into its weaponized variants by paying extra money.

Declasse Impaler's base model costs only $331,835, and it also has a Trade Price of $249,500. Additionally, players can win it as a mystery prize from the Diamond Casino and Resort Lucky Wheel.

1) Dinka Jester

Jester is a hybrid electric Sports Car manufactured by Dinka, making some of the best JDM cars in GTA Online. Its ultra-modern and sleek design is a combination of real-life cars like the McLaren MP4-12C and Acura NSX Concept. Dinka Jester is the fastest car in Simeon's showroom this week due to its top speed of 118.75 mph or 191.11 km/h.

Furthermore, players can reinforce the car by installing bulletproof rear and bulletproof tires from Los Santos Customs. Dinka Jester is also quite affordable, costing only $240,000 in GTA Online.

