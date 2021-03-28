A person's first impression of a GTA game goes a long way in determining if they'll continue playing the game and prospectively keep returning to the franchise.

For all intents and purposes, the opening sequence of a GTA game for a list like this will include introductory cutscenes and how they start the game. It won't include every prologue mission, nor will it include introductory scenes outside of the game.

As long as the player can view the opening sequences with just the game, that's good enough to qualify on the list.

The quality of these opening scenes will determine their overall rank, meaning that more interesting opening sequences will rate higher than less interesting ones.

If the opening sequence sets up the overall plot for the game in a dynamic way, that's even better. Unfortunately, not all GTA games have a satisfactory opening sequence.

Ranking the opening sequences of the GTA franchise

#16 - GTA 1

Players choose a character as their protagonist, and that's it. It is set in Liberty City. A player gets an alert for some random mission with no backstory. Considering GTA 1 is like an arcade game in many ways, it shouldn't be surprising to see it last on this list.

#15 - GTA London 1961

There's not much to say regarding GTA London 1961's opening sequence other than the fact it's more or less non-existent as GTA 1's opening sequence. Players can still choose their protagonist, but it doesn't change anything except for the color of the pixels a player can control.

As a side note, the player can beat the game in about a minute, so it's not like it would change much.

#14 - GTA London 1969

It's more or less the same tale as the previous games. Although GTA London 1969 came out before GTA London 1961, it has a catchier song. This game also captures the London thematic in a more enticing way than GTA 1 does for America. Nonetheless, it's still a forgettable opening sequence.

#13 - GTA Advance

GTA Advance has a good story, but the opening sequence is one of the franchise's weaker ones. Vinnie (the main antagonist) and Mike (the main protagonist) are doing their own thing in Liberty City.

They have money, but Vinnie assures Mike to trust him to speak to the Mafia and earn more money. Predictably, it won't go the way Mike wants, but that happens outside of the game's introduction.

#12 - GTA 2

"And remember, respect is everything."

GTA 2 is similar to GTA 1 in that the player starts in a random location within Liberty City, except players are given a tutorial this time. However, if one wishes to include the introductory movie as a part of the opening sequence, it's fairly interesting.

This movie is from the live-action short film Rockstar made for GTA 2, and it is surprisingly well done for its time. Considering there's no voice acting in the actual game, it's rather clever to incorporate it as an introduction for newer players.

#11 - GTA Online

GTA Online's introduction is barren, but it makes sense given the context that it's a part of GTA 5, and most players should already know what to do. Here, the player meets Lamar, gets a 9mm pistol, and can then participate in a race.

#10 - GTA Liberty City Stories

GTA Liberty City Stories starts with the usual jamming GTA tune and some important characters' brief slideshow to mask a loading screen with credits. Afterward, Toni Cipriani gets off a bus, goes to a payphone, gets in a taxi, and meets his boss, Salvatore Leone.

It's a basic introduction, but it isn't particularly noteworthy. While GTA Liberty City Stories improves GTA III in gameplay, its main plot is arguably less enticing to players.

#9 - GTA 4: The Lost and Damned

The Lost and Damned establishes a biker's lifestyle quite well, with Johnny and his gang driving around Liberty city. It's vital to note that players will drive a lot in this introduction.

As far as introductory gameplay goes, it's one of the more boring options. However, the characterization borrows some of GTA 4's good traits, so players can at least expect to see some memorable moments once they get past the rather sluggish beginning.

#8 - GTA III

GTA III's opening sequence is pretty simple: Claude, Catalina, and another person go on a bank heist. Catalina betrays those two, keeps all of the money for herself, and runs away. Claude survives, manages to evade going to prison thanks to some fortunate events, and that's how GTA III starts.

#7 - GTA 4: The Ballad of Gay Tony

GTA 4: The Ballad of Gay Tony is the only GTA game to have its prologue take place in another game's mission. Case in point, Luis Fernando Lopez is on the floor of a bank that Niko, Patrick, Derrick, and Michael are robbing.

After all of that happens, Luis meets with Gay Tony, and the player is introduced to Luis Fernando Lopez's life. It's surprisingly simple given the nature of the game, but it's simple in a good way.

#6 - GTA Chinatown Wars

If a player's primary concern for a good introduction is clever writing, then GTA Chinatown Wars would be number one. Given it was originally on the Nintendo DS, there isn't much animation for this opening sequence, which does hurt its overall ranking.

That said, it sets up Huang Lee's storyline arc smoothly alongside the game's overall tone. Despite these limitations, it's still one of the best opening sequences within the GTA series, as some players might get a chuckle or two while watching the beginning scenes.

#5 - GTA Vice City

The opening movie is awesome, the music is catchy, and the introductory cut scenes that follow it afterward are good. GTA Vice City's overall story might not be the most engaging, but its introduction is unquestionably one of the game's stronger parts.

It's also much longer than the ones found in the games before GTA Vice City, but it's not long in the sense that there is mindless fluff. All of the action makes sense, and it sets up the rest of the game quite nicely.

#4 - GTA San Andreas

As "The Introduction" movie is not necessarily a part of GTA San Andreas's base game, it won't be included in this ranking. Instead, it's just CJ leaving Liberty City, arriving in Los Santos, and then getting arrested by Officer Tenpenny.

GTA San Andreas doesn't focus on these characters' backstory too much, but CJ already knows Officer Tenpenny, and they don't get along for obvious reasons. CJ is blackmailed by Officer Tenpenny and left on Ballas turf, which then starts one of the most memorable parts of the game.

#3 - GTA 4

GTA 4 is a slow-burn kind of game. Its introduction does a great way to hype up Niko on his way to Liberty City, only for him to realize that his cousin Roman doesn't have a luxurious life in the slightest.

It sets up the rest of the game to have a memorable story, but some minor aspects about the introduction are rather weak. Showing Dave getting whipped is nice for a little humor, but it's ultimately pointless, and the only important thing that happens is that Niko meets Roman in Liberty City.

#2 - GTA Vice City Stories

It's a shame that Victor Vance dies in the previous entry's opening sequence because he's quite a fascinating character. This includes the same pizazz from GTA Vice City's introduction, except Victor isn't in immediate danger in this one.

Instead, he's in a military base and explains his motives for joining the army to the main antagonist, Sgt. Jerry Martinez. As far as characterization goes in an introductory scene, GTA Vice City Stories does one of the best jobs in making the small cast seem interesting to the player.

#1 - GTA 5

For some players, an introduction full of action trumps an introduction full of characterization. While this entry isn't necessarily proof of that, it is important to note that GTA 5's introduction does have both an interesting story premise and plenty of action going on at the same time.

GTA 5's story might not be as good as other games in the series, but this introduction can certainly make some players feel like something epic is about to take place.

As far as gameplay goes, it's easily the best one for a prologue. There's plenty of action, but the game still guides the player through a basic tutorial in a non-intrusive way.