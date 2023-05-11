5 of the rarest GTA Online money glitches of all time, ranked

Executing money glitches are one of the most popular gameplay methods in GTA Online and it has been going on since the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 era. While Rockstar Games does not intend players to gain unfair advantages and has patched many glitches from time to time, veterans from the community still remember some of the rarest money glitches that were very popular in the older days.

The multiplayer game has advanced significantly, and it is now nearly impossible to carry out a money glitch properly without complications. Nonetheless, this article lists five of the rarest GTA Online money bugs that will bring back memories for long-time players.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. These glitches are no longer functional.

Ranking 5 old GTA Online money glitch methods that are uncommon in modern gameplay

5) Auto Shop Client Service dupe glitch

The GTA Online Auto Shop Client Service dupe glitch was one of the simplest money glitches in the game until last year. It allowed players to duplicate the Client Service car and deliver it two times for a profit of twice the amount. Rockstar Games patched it with a background update in January 2023 due to its popularity and unfair benefits.

Typically, the Client Service car has two delivery options: self and staff. When players select one of them, the other option is removed. However, the glitch used to duplicate the vehicle, causing the game to give both options for delivering it to the same customer.

4) Los Santos Customs car dupe glitch

This one was most popular among veteran players, especially PlayStation 3 and Xbox One owners. The GTA Online money glitch allowed them to duplicate any car while inside the Los Santos Customs garage and sell it for limitless profits. Since the multiplayer servers for the aforementioned platforms are no longer available, the glitch went down with them.

Players needed to buy an expensive vehicle and then use another as bait. While the glitch used to start with the bait model, the game would swap it with the expensive one throughout the process, after which gamers were able to sell it repeatedly without any limits.

3) Zirconium Journey-motorcycle dupe glitch

During the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 eras of GTA Online, private garages had a distinct cutscene of vehicles exiting the building. This enabled players to perform a variety of moves, such as the Zirconium Journey-motorcycle dupe glitch. It was used to instantly duplicate the motorcycle, after which it could be sold for profit.

To do the money glitch in GTA Online, players only needed to park the Journey in front of the garage door, grab the motorcycle from inside, and drive it out. When they hit the Journey in the right place, it would throw them off the motorcycle while also duplicating it.

2) Karin Rebel dupe glitch 2

The Karin Rebel was one of the cheapest vehicles in GTA Online during the PS3 era, and players discovered an easy money glitch to exploit it. They would fill their garages with nine Rebels and one expensive vehicle. They then needed to destroy all of the Rebels and use the expensive car as bait to duplicate using Mors Mutual Insurance.

Once the garage was filled with replicas of the expensive vehicle, they were able to sell them for profit. However, the process was lengthy, and the amount of money was also small.

1) Karin Rebel dupe glitch 1

This one followed the same procedure as the previous one, but it involved cops. Players needed to store nine Rebels and one expensive car in their GTA Online garage, drive the latter, get a wanted level, and be killed by cops.

Once the vehicle would get impounded, they were able to use the Mechanic and Request Personal Vehicle options from the Interaction menu to execute the glitch and duplicate the car. When done correctly, the game used to swap the Rebel and allow the players to sell it for profit.

