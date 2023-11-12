5 reasons to own BF Weevil Custom in GTA Online before 2024

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's huge roster of vehicles gives players a variety of choices. But there is one vehicle that makes all the heads turn due to its peculiar design and its unique ability- the BF Weevil Custom. This muscle car in GTA Online offers several things that make it one of the cars everyone should purchase before the end of the year.

The BF Weevil Custom entered GTA Online through the Criminal Enterprises update in 2022 and has been quite popular ever since. But, if someone is still not sure if they should add this vehicle to their garage, then this article will be of help.

5 reasons to purchase the BF Weevil Constom in GTA Online

1) The performance of the vehicle

Performance is the first thing that most gamers look for when purchasing a vehicle in the online multiplayer. This is important if you wish to participate in races or outrun the cops.

Well, the BG Weevil Custom offers a top speed of 137.50 mph (221.28 km/h), making it one of the quickest vehicles in GTA Online. On top of that, it has 84.38 and 63.86 ratings for acceleration and handling, respectively. This makes it a perfect pick for managing sharp corners without losing speed.

2) BF Weevil Custom has a unique appearance

While there are several strange vehicles in GTA Online, the BF Weevil Custom is one of the most peculiar but beautiful ones in the game. The developers designed this car based on the real-life VW Beetle Rat Rod.

The BF Weevil Custom has an almost naked front with exposed suspensions and protruding wheels. The slanting and low hood also give it an old-school look that goes well with the large section tires that are provided with the car. The lack of fenders is another thing that differentiates this car from other vehicles in the game.

3) BF Weevil Custom can perform stunts

While most gamers associate car stunts with jumping off elevated positions, the BF Weevil Custom is here to prove everyone wrong. Unlike other four-wheelers in GTA Online, this muscle car is capable of doing wheelies, which are not only tricky but also look very cool.

This specific stunt is often reserved for motorcycles that have better maneuverability and agility than cars. But since Weevil Custom weighs only 780 kg, it can lift its front wheels while riding around the city. This unique feature makes it a great collection for anybody who likes to break the norms of driving in the game.

4) The car is not too expensive

While $870,000 plus an additional $980,000 might not be considered cheap by many players in the multiplayer, it is still quite low in comparison to other vehicles in the game. Rockstar Games has also featured this vehicle in the current GTA Online weekly update that allows everyone to purchase it for a 50% discount.

For everything that BF Weevil Custom offers, this price tag is reasonable. Any vehicle in GTA Online that has any type of special ability or a unique look can only be purchased by spending a huge amount of money. A sum of $1,850,000 is not too much for the speed and performance that players can get from this car.

5) An array of customization options

At the end of the day, players like to customize their vehicles to better suit their tastes. They change everything from tires and paint jobs to adding a Turbo Tuning. This not only affects the appearance but also the performance of the vehicle.

Fortunately, the BF Weevil Custom offers one the biggest assortment of customization options in Grand Theft Auto Online. Gamers also need not worry about running out of cash because these upgrades are comparatively cheap, making the whole process quite affordable. These upgrades start from a mere $750 and can go as high as $50,000 for the Turbo.

Although BF Weevil Custom did not appear in the GTA 6 leaked footage, fans are still hoping that the developers might add this car once the game finally rolls out.

Poll : Do you already own the BF Weevil Custom in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes