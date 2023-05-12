5 reasons to own a Bravado Verlierer in GTA Online in 2023

The Bravado Verlierer is one of the many Sports cars available in GTA Online. However, this automobile has several qualities that set it apart from its peers. The Verlierer was released in 2015 with the Executives and Other Criminals update, making it one of this game's oldest vehicles. Through May 17, 2023, players can get this car for free, as it is this week's LS Car Meet Prize Ride.

That said, the ride is worth getting, even if one has to pay money for it. With this in mind, here are five reasons to own the Bravado Verlierer in GTA Online in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and relfects the writer's opinions.

Great top speed and 4 other reasons to own the Bravado Verlierer in GTA Online (2023)

1) Affordability

It takes a long time to make money in GTA Online as a beginner. This means that a lot of gamers initially have to make use of cars that offer average performance at best. Fortunately, the Bravado Verlierer's affordability makes it a great choice for new players and veterans alike.

To own a Bravado Verlierer in 2023, players have to spend $695,000 on the Legendary Motorsport website. This car is much cheaper than the Toundra Panthere in GTA Online; the latter was made available recently and is just marginally faster.

That said, another reason to get the Verlierer is that through May 17, 2023, one can get it for free by ranking among the top five in the Street Race Series for three continuous real-life days.

2) Great Top Speed

When it comes to Sports cars in GTA Online, the most important aspect is their top speed. Unfortunately, it is often seen that the fastest vehicles are quite expensive. Hence, those on a tight budget have to settle for mediocre automobiles. Luckily, the Bravado Verlierer isn't super expensive and also offers admirable performance.

This car can achieve an impressive top speed of 121.75 mph/195.94 km/h, making it faster than the Supercar Ocelot Virtue. That means players can use the Bravado Verlierer in races and still get great results.

3) Unique design

Other than price and performance, looks are also an important factor when buying a car in GTA Online. The Bravado Verlierer boasts a sleek and unique design based on vintage vehicles. The TVR Sagaris and Wiesmann GT MF5 are likely the primary sources of inspiration for its build.

Its front end is elongated and has a curved end that features two big headlights. The cabin is compact and can only allow two people inside at a time. The curvature continues on the rear end as well, with wide fenders on either side.

4) Good for drifting

The Bravado Verlierer features a Rear-Wheel-Drive (RWD) layout, which is quite essential for drift cars in GTA Online. Despite having great traction in its base tires, this ride is a great choice for skidding around corners. It generally has a good balance and does not tend to oversteer.

However, if any player feels that its movement is a little restrictive, they can attach Low Grip Tires to the Bravado Verlierer at the LS Car Meet for a measly $500. A combination of RWD and Low Grip Tires makes it a good choice for drifting.

5) Reinforcements available

Given below are some of Bravado Verlierer's performance ratings on a scale of 100 as per Rockstar Games' official website :

Speed - 80.48

- 80.48 Acceleration - 83.75

- 83.75 Brakes - 33.33

- 33.33 Handling - 73.64

While most of these scores are decent, they can be enhanced further through modifications at Los Santos Customs. The total cost of completely upgrading the Bravado Verlierer is $315,700. There are several options for enhancements available, like armor upgrades, engine upgrades, better brakes, and spoilers.

Adding bulletproof tires for a price of $25,000 is also something gamers can do to improve this automobile's durability.

