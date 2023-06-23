5 reasons to own Buffalo EVX in GTA Online (Dodge Charger Daytona SRT)

On June 22, 2023, Rockstar Games added the first San Andreas Mercenaries drip-feed vehicle, the Bravado Buffalo EVX, to Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. It is based on the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT and is available for $2,140,000 on the Legendary Motorsport website. Naturally, players would like to thoroughly understand all aspects of this vehicle before making such a hefty investment.

Fortunately, the Buffalo EVX is a high-performance vehicle that comes with various features that justify its steep price tag. Hence, this article will offer five reasons to own this ride in GTA Online.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Imani Tech upgrades and 4 more reasons to own the new Buffalo EVX in GTA Online (Dodge Charger Daytona SRT)

1) High top speed

The fastest cars in GTA Online are often from the Sports or Super Cars categories. However, despite being a Muscle Car, the Bravado Buffalo EVX boasts a high top speed. As per this game's files, it can go as fast as 97.34 mph or 156.65 km/h. However, the actual top speed is generally much faster than what is depicted in the files.

For example, Pegassi Tempesta, the Podium vehicle in this week's GTA Online weekly update, has a top speed of 97.56 mph or 157.00 mph in the game files. However, its actual speed is 121.25 mph or 195.13 km/h. Hence, players can expect the new Buffalo EVX's actual top speed to be somewhat similar.

2) Quick acceleration

If a car takes a long time to hit its top speed, it is a significant disadvantage regardless of how fast the vehicle can go. Luckily, that isn't an issue with the Bravado Buffalo EVX as its acceleration has been given a score of over 90 in the game. This allows it to hit around 100.00 mph within just a few seconds.

Such an attribute is of great use in races and missions, where players are required to be fast. Additionally, gamers can use the Buffalo EVX in the Grand National Rally Community Series job in GTA Online, which is offering thrice its usual payout and RP through July 28, 2023.

3) HSW Performance Upgrades

Fortunately for Bravado Buffalo EVX owners on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, this vehicle's performance can be enhanced even further. That is because of HSW Performance Upgrades, which is an exclusive feature in GTA Online Expanded and Enhanced Edition.

Installing these allows a vehicle to outperform itself by a considerably large margin. However, they are a little expensive. The cost of applying HSW Performance Upgrades on the new Bravado Buffalo EVX is $1,415,000. Those who can afford these enhancements must visit Hao's Special Works to acquire them.

4) Imani Tech Upgrades

Imani Tech Upgrades are a set of exclusive reinforcements that make a car much more secure than it was in its original state. These can only be applied from the Agency Workshop to certain vehicles. The new Buffalo EVX car is also an Imani Tech vehicle in GTA Online; hence, its owners can take advantage of that.

These upgrades are the same for any vehicle and include a Missile Lock-On Jammer, extra Armor Plating, and the ability to render it Remote-Controlled. Luckily, these enhancements are available on all platforms, unlike HSW Performance Upgrades.

5) Great design

Available now from Legendary Motorsport and the Luxury Autos Showroom: The Bravado Buffalo EVX Muscle car improves upon an already successful formula with a powerful electric engine and a customizable build that’s eligible for HSW Upgrades and Imani Tech.Available now from Legendary Motorsport and the Luxury Autos Showroom: rsg.ms/fb7d7f2 The Bravado Buffalo EVX Muscle car improves upon an already successful formula with a powerful electric engine and a customizable build that’s eligible for HSW Upgrades and Imani Tech.Available now from Legendary Motorsport and the Luxury Autos Showroom: rsg.ms/fb7d7f2 https://t.co/CLagO4Qqqd

Apart from all the benefits performance-wise, the Bravado Buffalo EVX also boasts a great design. As with all Muscle Cars, it has a bulky yet sleek and intimidating build. As mentioned before, the primary inspiration for this car is the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT from real-life.

Interestingly, the new Buffalo EVX is a heavily modernized variant of the standard Bravado Buffalo, which has also appeared in older Grand Theft Auto games. Unfortunately, it was removed from GTA Online in the San Andreas Mercenaries update on June 13, 2023.

