5 reasons to own Dinka RT-3000 in GTA Online in 2023

The Dinka RT3000 is arguably one of the most underrated cars in GTA Online in 2023. It is a sports and tuner car that has a distinct popularity among JDM (Japanese Domestic Market) fans. You can also use it as a drift car to practice your skills. Rockstar Games first released it in July 2021, and it has been a part of the multiplayer game ever since.

This article lists five important reasons why you should get the Dinka RT3000 in GTA Online in 2023.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

5 reasons why the Dinka RT3000 is a valuable purchase in GTA Online in 2023

1) Discounted rate

The first and most prominent reason to own the Dinka RT3000 is that it is currently available at a discounted rate. After the most recent GTA Online weekly update, Rockstar Games reduced the vehicle’s price by 30%. Normally, it has a base price of $1,715,000 and a trade price of $1,286,250.

However, until October 4, 2023, you can get the car for even less money. The trade price for Tuner vehicles unlocks randomly. Therefore, if you haven’t unlocked the trade price for Dinka RT3000 yet, you should purchase it with the base price. Rockstar Games listed this vehicle on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

2) Can be turned into a movie car

Many players are unaware, but the Dinka RT3000 is actually based on a movie car and can be given almost the same look in GTA Online. It is based on the real-life 2000 Honda S2000, which was driven by the character Suki in the popular Hollywood movie 2 Fast 2 Furious.

You can drive the car to any garage and change its looks to resemble the car from the movie. While Rockstar Games did not provide the exact modifications in GTA Online, the above video by Digital Car Addict, in collaboration with Craig Lieberman (who was the Technical Advisor for the first two Fast and Furious films), demonstrated a compelling recreation of the car.

3) Design

The Dinka RT3000 has a sporty design that looks very cool from certain angles. Its front end is slightly pointy, giving it an aerodynamic shape. Along with the 2000 Honda S2000, the game designers also took inspiration from the real-life 2001-2005 Mazda MX-5 Miata (NB) to craft the car’s aesthetic.

While the standard model comes with a cabin roof, you can detach it by opting for the Dinka Roadster customization option. However, pro racers do not recommend doing so as it will impact the aerodynamics and performance of the racecar in GTA Online. The compact side profiles of the car help it to glide through traffic easily.

4) Tuner car facilities

The Dinka RT3000 owners get all the facilities enjoyed by tuner car fans. GTA Online offers a plethora of customizations that include interior, exterior, and under-the-hood changes. You can choose from 21 bumpers, 10 exhausts, 10 fenders, 11 hoods, 16 liveries, nine spoilers, and many more.

You can also take it to the Los Santos Car Meet garage and apply Lowered Vehicle Stance and Low Grip Tires exclusively. These two modifications directly impact the performance of the Dinka RT3000, making it one of the best drift cars in GTA Online in 2023.

However, regular drivers should not get them as they will make the vehicle less controllable.

5) Performance output

The Dinka RT3000 is a powerful car in GTA Online that comes with an inline-4 engine fitted with a pod filter. The rear wheels of the car are controlled by a six-speed transmission box. When fully upgraded, it can reach a top speed of 119.25 mph or 191.91 km/h.

It also has a great track record and can finish a lap in 1:06.967 minutes. These features make it one of the best race cars in the game. Many gearheads are also keen to drive it in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Poll : Do you own the Dinka RT3000 in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes