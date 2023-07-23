5 reasons to own Grotti Itali GTO in GTA Online

Players can buy many things with the money they make in GTA Online, including automobiles. Among all vehicles, sports cars offer a great combination of looks and performance. One such ride is the Grotti Itali GTO, which was added way back in 2018 with the Arena War update and costs $1,965,000. Although that's quite a hefty price tag, many factors justify investing in this vehicle.

Hence, this article will offer five reasons why GTA Online players should own the Grotti Itali GTO.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Impressive acceleration and 4 more reasons to own Grotti Itali GTO in GTA Online

1) Inspired by the Ferrari 812 Superfast

Almost every car in GTA Online is either Rockstar Games' iteration of a single real-life vehicle or a combination of a few. The same applies to the Grotti Itali GTO, which is inspired by the Ferrari 812 Superfast. It comes with an exotic and elegant design, which is tough to rival.

The Itali GTO features an elongated front end with two parallel vents on the hood and narrow vertical headlights. This car's doors have indentations, and its cabin allows space for two people at max.

However, where the Ferrari 812 Superfast incorporates a Rear-Wheel-Drive layout, the Grotti Itali GTO sports an All-Wheel-Drive, deviating from its real-life counterpart.

2) High top speed

Many missions in GTA Online require players to go from point A to B quickly. Additionally, several multiplayer races in this title are fun to compete in, and help also make cash, just like money glitches. For such purposes, having a high top speed is important, which the Grotti Itali GTO possesses.

At its best, this sports car can hit 127.75 mph or 205.59 km/h. While that doesn't make it the fastest car in this game, a top speed over 125.00 mph is generally considered a great asset.

3) Impressive acceleration

The ability to accelerate quickly is just as necessary as having a high top speed. Luckily, the Grotti Itali GTO has both. Its acceleration is rated a perfect 100 on Rockstar Games' official website. That puts it among the fastest-accelerating cars in GTA Online.

The Itali GTO can attain a speed of around 100-105 mph within three to four seconds. That helps it achieve an impressive lap time of 0:59.727, which is much faster than most of its peers.

4) Unique Liveries

Liveries are a great way for players to customize their cars in their own unique way. While not all vehicles designed by Rockstar Games feature them, the Grotti Itali GTO is fortunately not a part of this group.

In fact, players can choose from 11 exclusive liveries that are listed below for this ride:

Classic Race Stripes - $18,240

- $18,240 Motor Market - $19,380

- $19,380 Alt Motor Market - $20,520

- $20,520 Competition Motor Market - $21,660

- $21,660 Modern Art Grotti - $22,800

- $22,800 Digital Cam Stronzo - $23,370

- $23,370 Branded Racing - $23,939

- $23,939 Alt Branded Racing - $24,510

- $24,510 Pegasus Concierg e - $25,080

e - $25,080 Urban Racer - $25,650

- $25,650 EgoChaser - 26,620

These liveries are especially great for a race-car build.

5) Many customization options

Apart from liveries, Grotti Itali GTO owners can also modify this sports car in other areas. These include performance upgrades like engine, armor, and brake enhancements. Additionally, players can also customize its mirrors, roof, skirt, spoiler, wheels, hood, bumpers, and more.

These contribute towards a total of 22 customization categories available for this car in all vehicle workshops. The cost of completely upgrading the Grotti Itali GTO is an estimated $392,920, which is somewhat affordable.

As far as the Itali GTO's return in GTA 6 is concerned, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Poll : How often do you participate in GTA Online races? Frequently Rarely 0 votes