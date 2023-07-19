5 reasons why GTA Online players must get an Imperator in 2023

The Vapid Imperator is one of the most popular cars in GTA Online, especially among hardcore players. Rockstar Games added it in December 2018 as part of the Arena War DLC update, and it has established itself as the top choice in the automobile market since then. It is based on the real-life 1973 Ford Falcon XB GT with influences from the Pursuit Special, the Vauxhall Firenza "Droopsnoot," and the 1970 Plymouth Road Runner.

The Imperator is a muscle car with a stiff-looking body. Although the multiplayer game has many other such vehicles, the Vapid Imperator is still a favorite of many players. This article lists five reasons why GTA Online players should buy it in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 reasons why the Vapid Imperator is a worthy purchase in GTA Online in 2023

1) Arena vehicle

The first and most important reason to own the Vapid Imperator is that it is an Arena War vehicle. This means GTA Online players can use it to take part in thrilling missions inside the Maze Bank Arena. The design of the car is also suitable for Arena War missions. It has a boxy body with sharp edges.

The cost of the vehicle is a little on the expensive side. Rockstar Games charges a base price of $2,284,940 and a discounted price of $1,718,000 for the Vapid Imperator, which makes it the fourth most expensive Arena vehicle in the game.

2) Custom variants

Since the Imperator is an Arena War vehicle in GTA Online, it comes in three different variants: Vapid Apocalypse Imperator, Vapid Future Shock Imperator, and Vapid Nightmare Imperator. Each model comes with exclusive designs and features. Players can choose any design of their choice while buying and customize it later.

While the standard Apocalypse Imperator and the Future Shock Imperator come in an all-black and white body respectively, the standard Nightmare Imperator comes in a pink body paint with custom blue and yellow wheels. The Imperator is one of the most customizable cars in GTA Online in 2023.

3) Armored and weaponized vehicle

The Vapid Imperator has both armored and weaponized features. The GTA Online muscle car can withstand up to four homing missiles and three rounds of explosive bullets. Although it can be blown with a single grenade or sticky bomb, tanking homing missiles are considered a great resistance power in the multiplayer game.

For offensive gameplay, players can outfit the car with ramming weapons, two machine guns, two Kinetic Mortars, five different types of Proximity Mines, Spikes, and Saw Blades. All these upgrades make the Imperator a scary-looking vehicle that can instantly terrorize anyone nearby.

4) Top speed

The Vapid Imperator tops in speed in many different categories. While it has a standard top speed of 93.21 mph or 150.00 km/h, it can be increased up to 132.75 mph or 213.64 km/h after full upgrades. This makes it the second-fastest Arena War car and the eighth-fastest car among all four-wheelers in GTA Online.

The car also has a Rocket Boost that increases the top speed even more for a few seconds. Although the Arena variant cannot be used in standard races, it can finish a lap in 1:05.189 minutes. Many Grand Theft Auto 6 fans want such a powerful vehicle in the upcoming GTA game as well.

5) Extra features

While the aforementioned points already make the Vapid Imperator a must-have car in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, it also comes with additional features and abilities. Players can install Jump and Shunt modifications that can come in handy in various situations.

The Jump feature launches the car into the air for a few seconds. It has three levels of effectiveness and players can use it according to their gameplay style. The Shunt feature allows them to push other cars to the side, clearing the path.

