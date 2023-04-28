5 reasons to own Ocelot Lynx in GTA Online in 2023

GTA Online has several notable automobiles in its Sports Car category, one of which is the Ocelot Lynx. This four-wheeler is a fast-moving, powerful machine that most players will enjoy driving. Its ultra-modern look is inspired by a popular real-life vehicle that many motorcar enthusiants will recognize easily. In the new weekly update, the Ocelot Lynx can be won from the Diamond Casino and Resort Podium until May 4, 2023.

Outside of this event week, players can get this vehicle for a price just short of two million dollars. Since that amount is nothing to scoff at, it's important to understand what this car has to offer. With that said, here are five reasons to own the Ocelot Lynx in GTA Online in 2023.

5 reasons why GTA Online players should purchase Ocelot Lynx in 2023

1) Stylish design

The Ocelot Lynx was introduced in GTA Online in 2016 with the Cunning Stunts update and is a Sports car. Since this vehicle falls in that category, it has been given a sleek and stylish body. Moreover, its design helps with its performance in races and missions.

The Ocelot Lynx's primary inspiration for its design is the real-life Jaguar F-Type. The former's front has a thin grille with carbon fiber splitters fitted into its bumper. There is also a small boot lip at its back with vents on the front fenders.

2) Satisfactory performance

The Ocelot Lynx features a V8 engine and six gears that allow it to hit a top speed of 121.50 mph or 195.53 km/h. This is faster than the Ocelot Virtue that players can get by completing all Last Dose update missions. The Lynx's acceleration, coupled with its top speed, amounts to a quick lap time of 1:07.133.

Here are its statistics from Rockstar Games' official website on a scale of 100:

Speed - 84.24

- 84.24 Acceleration - 78.75

- 78.75 Braking - 33.33

- 33.33 Handling - 77.58

- 77.58 Overall - 68.48

As can be seen above, players shouldn't have much trouble maneuvering the Ocelot Lynx in GTA Online.

3) Good choice for Last Dose missions

The Last Dose update, which was released on March 16, 2023, marks the conclusion of GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. It consists of five high-octane missions that require players to overcome several challenges. A car like the Ocelot Lynx is among the best choices for them, and its speed and agility can be put to good use in those jobs.

As part of the new weekly update in GTA Online, Rockstar Games introduced Hard Mode for the Last Dose missions. Since this event offers a bonus payout, players should get the Ocelot Lynx to complete it with ease.

4) Safe investment

One of the best reasons to own the Ocelot Lynx is its affordability. It is a powerful car that can be bought for just $1,735,000. Since the majority of high-performance vehicles are valued well above two million dollars, its price tag is relatively cheap. Moreover, through May 3, 2023, players can get it for free as it is this week's GTA Online Diamond Casino and Resort Podium vehicle.

In case the owner feels unsatisfied with this car's performance, they can sell it for 60% of its price. The base resale value of the Ocelot Lynx is $1,041,000, which climbs to $1,230,125 after a complete customization.

5) Endless customization

It is widely known how much players love to customize their rides. Luckily, they can endlessly do that to the Ocelot Pariah at any Los Santos Customs outlet. Here are the number of options available in each of its upgradable categories:

Armor Upgrade - 5

Brakes - 4

Front Bumpers - 5

Rear Bumpers - 6

Chassis - 2

Exhaust - 5

Hood - 5

Liveries - 3

Skirts - 2

Spoilers - 4

Suspension - 6

Transmission - 4

Window Tint - 3

Players can also apply custom license plates to it via the new License Plate Creator website.

Poll : Do you think Ocelot is one of the top 5 manufacturers in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes