5 reasons to own Principe Lectro in GTA Online in 2023

This week's Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online weekly update is mostly centered around Motorcycle Club (MC) Businesses and Clubhouse work. Therefore, it is only fitting that the week's podium vehicle is Principe Lectro, a motorcycle that was added to the game back in 2015 as part of the Heists DLC update. Several other bikes have debuted since its introduction, but Lectro remains a decent pick.

However, this vehicle is only available at the Diamond Casino podium till August 30, 2023, following which it will cost players around a million dollars to purchase. For those wondering if they should get this bike, here are five reasons to own the Principe Lectro in GTA Online in 2023.

Decent performance and four other reasons to own the Principe Lectro in GTA Online in 2023

1) Simple yet sleek design

The Principe Lectro (Image via GTA Wiki)

Principe Lectro's design is not very over the top. In fact, it is pretty simple and grounded in reality. That said, its simplicity is what makes this motorcycle impressive to look at in GTA Online. Rockstar Games seemingly based the Lectro on the Ducati Streetfighter S, and the MV Agusta Brutale S.

The main highlights of this bike are its unconventional headlight and dual exhausts positioned on each side by the rear. Interestingly, the Principe Lectro also features an intake placed right behind the front wheel and it boasts the primary color scheme of this bike.

2) Decent performance

Principe Lectro might not be one of the best motorcycles in GTA Online but its performance is quite satisfactory. According to tests conducted by YouTuber, Broughy1322, Lectro is capable of hitting a top speed of 109.25 mph, which translates to 175.82 km/h. In addition, it can record an impressive lap time of 1:03.729.

Rockstar Games has rated its acceleration 70 out of 100 on its official website. However, it is possible to improve it significantly via upgrades at Los Santos Customs, or any other vehicle workshop. Needless to say, that will cost a bit of money.

3) KERS Boost

The Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS) Boost is a feature that allows a vehicle to momentarily go faster than its standard capability, much like the Rocket Boost. It is available in the Principe Lectro and can be very useful in a variety of situations, providing the bike with a burst of speed.

This feature is also present in the recently added Inductor Bicycles, which are used for Junk Energy Time Trials. This is a daily event and its successful completion rewards a decent amount of money and RP.

4) Trade Price

Through August 30, 2023, players have a chance of winning Principe Lectro for free by spinning the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel. Although this is a great opportunity, the chances of winning the GTA Online Podium Vehicle are pretty low. If players don't manage to get it that way, they can always consider buying it.

Unfortunately, it costs nearly a million dollars, which might be too expensive for some users. In that case, they can unlock its Trade Price, which makes it available for $750,000 on Legendary Motorsport. For this, players must first complete The Pacific Standard Job Heist.

5) Reminds of a simpler time

The latest GTA Online weekly update put the Principe Lectro on the Diamond Casino Podium, a motorcycle that was originally introduced in 2015's Heists DLC update. Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online were fairly new at that point and didn't feature flying bikes or many futuristic weapons.

Many in the playerbase preferred that kind of gameplay and even though things are drastically different now, a simplistic motorcycle such as the Principe Lectro is a great tool for remembering the early days of GTA 5. The game will soon turn 10 years old and players are looking forward to Grand Theft Auto 6.

