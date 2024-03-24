5 reasons to own Railgun in GTA Online in 2024

The Railgun in GTA Online is an amazing weapon that has good destructive power and a cool factor. While it was added to the game with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC in 2023, not everybody knows its features since it is unavailable in Ammu-Nation. This means most new players don't know where to get their hands on this weapon or why it is so popular in the game.

This might also be because the weapon was in the single-player mode from the beginning but took a long time to get into the online mode. Even though Rockstar Games nerfed it a lot, it is still quite useful in the game.

This article will give five reasons why the Railgun in GTA Online is an amazing weapon you should own.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 reasons why the Railgun in GTA Online is such an amazing weapon

1) It's a space/alien weapon

While there are only a handful of alien weapons in the game, the Railgun in GTA Online is one of the best. It falls in the Heavy Weapons category with RPG, Grenade Launchers, Widowmaker, and more.

The Railgun has a unique look based on the ARC-920 from the Halo series, which is one of the biggest reasons behind the weapon's popularity. Combined with an alien suit/costume, it makes for an amazing cosplay in-game.

2) It's perfect against helicopters and jets

Helicopters and Airplanes in GTA Online pose a big threat to players on the ground as they have both speed and firepower to take down multiple enemies with ease. While the Homing Missile launcher is a good way to deal with them, these vehicles are equipped with countermeasures.

The Railgun in GTA Online comes in handy when one of these aerial vehicles is after your life. All you have to do is let them get closer, aim, and fire away. It has enough damage and precision to take care of helicopters and jets with relative ease.

3) It works quite well against other players and NPCs

Most low-level players, as well as normal NPCs, cannot withstand the firepower of the Railgun in GTA Online. This makes it extremely deadly since one can obtain this weapon at the very beginning if they have the money.

Now, even if an enemy is packing some armor, it will only take two to three shots to annihilate them completely This makes it very useful when completing normal missions in the game. It will also be useful during the Cluckin Bell Heist when you have to steal the train or get the hacking device.

4) It's ammo can be restricted through the interaction menu

Most of the amazing weapons in GTA Online require you to visit Ammu-Nation to purchase ammo if you start running out of bullets or rockets. This is especially true for MK II weapons that use special ammunition. However, one can restock the Railgun in GTA Online directly through the Interaction Menu.

To do so, all you have to do is follow the instructions below:

Load the game and bring up the interaction menu.

Scroll down to Inventory.

Select the Heavy Class.

Purchase the ammo.

This not only saves a lot of time but also some money, making it a very efficient way to restock supplies for your weapons. It is also one of the reasons why the Railgun is so popular in GTA.

5) It's an overall fun weapon to use

Most of the weapons in the game are more practical or deadlier than the Railgun. However, it is one of the, if not the most fun, weapons in the online multiplayer mode. It has a good range and good precision that makes it deadly.

The Railgun can explode cars and non-armored vehicles in one shot, which is handy during most missions. The Railgun in GTA Online has great looks and is quite fun to use against both NPCs and other players. It is also an effective way to deal with Oppressor griefers in the game.

In other news, there are rumors about GTA 6 getting delayed for certain reasons. However, Rockstar has yet to make any statement regarding this.

