5 reasons why Rockstar should port GTA 5 to Nintendo Switch

While GTA 5 is available on all major gaming platforms, the popular AAA game has still not reached the Nintendo Switch. The PlayStation and Xbox 360 title is now available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC but has made no inroads into the handheld gaming market. The gaming industry is rapidly moving toward comfortable and portable gaming as technology advances, where the Nintendo Switch excels.

Despite numerous requests from the player base, Rockstar Games has shown no sign of porting their most profitable game to the Nintendo Switch. This article lists five reasons GTA 5 deserves a port to the handheld gaming platform.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 reasons why a Nintendo Switch port of GTA 5 is needed

1) Portable gaming experience

The Nintendo Switch provides a portable gaming experience where players can enjoy their games while on the go. This will allow one to enjoy GTA 5 gameplay while away from home or during leisure periods.

The compact Nintendo Switch size will allow players to easily carry the game anywhere and resume their journey whenever they wish to. Since this is not possible with the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, a Nintendo Switch port will fill the void.

2) Expanding the player base

Despite being a handheld console, the Nintendo Switch has a massive player base. According to their official website, since its initial release in 2017, the company has sold 125.62 million units as of March 31, 2023. However, Rockstar Games has yet to tap into this massive market with GTA 5.

While the game has been largely lucrative for the American gaming studio, a Nintendo Switch port will generate more revenue as new handheld console gamers join the Grand Theft Auto 5 community.

3) Rockstar has already ported multiple games to the Nintendo Switch platform

It is worth noting that Rockstar Games has already ported several titles to the Nintendo Switch platform. While some may argue that Grand Theft Auto 5 requires more hardware power to run, GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, which on paper requires more powerful hardware than the 2013 title, is already available on the Switch.

This proves the handheld console should run Grand Theft Auto 5 without issues. Rockstar Games should consider porting the game to the platform so the franchise has a stronghold on the platform’s market.

4) To add unique gameplay features

The Nintendo Switch provides Joy-Con controllers and touchscreen functionality to run games on it, which is where Rockstar Games could capitalize on by utilizing the aforementioned features. The Joy-Con's motion controls for aiming and driving will be a new addition to the game, and its touch screen will help players easily navigate the in-game menu and options.

These features will add to the realism of GTA 5, as players can control the gameplay with real-life motions. The Nintendo Switch has more hidden features that Rockstar Games could use to remaster the game's experience.

5) Other game developers have already included their games in the Nintendo Switch catalog

While Rockstar Games has yet to consider a GTA 5 port for the Nintendo Switch, other gaming studios have already added some AAA titles to the platform. Games like Crysis 3 Remastered, Mortal Kombat 11, and Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus are popular on handheld consoles.

GTA 5 can potentially be a smash hit on the Nintendo Switch. The 2013 title has already broken several sales records on existing platform markets and is expected to achieve even more milestones. Rockstar Games could broaden the game's player base by bringing it to the Switch and competing with other popular titles.

