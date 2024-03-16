5 reasons to own Turismo R in GTA Online in 2024

The Grotti Turismo R is a fantastic car in GTA Online that has served players for a long time. It has been in the game since 2014 and remains one of the more popular options. However, with the addition of more vehicles to the game's ever-expanding roster, it is natural for players to wonder if the car is still worth it.

This is a genuine question for players who like to race or still haven't purchased the car. Additionally, many wonder about the car's top speed and performance. So, this article will shed some light on five reasons you should own the Grotti Turismo R in GTA Online.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

5 reasons why the Grotti Turismo R is still a great option in GTA Online

1) It's a LaFerrari

There are several Ferrari-inspired cars in GTA Online but hardly any of them look as close to the original as Grotti Turismo R. Its design is based on LaFerrari but also takes some inspiration from other real-life cars like the McLaren P1 and GTA Spano.

This allows it to be one of the best-looking cars in GTA Online simply because the original vehicles are very iconic when it comes to looks and design. This also makes Turismo R one of the first targets for anybody looking to create a Ferrari-based garage in the game.

2) It's aggressive design

Like the original vehicle, the Grotti Turismo R has a very aggressive design. The various curves and corners on the body not only make it quite aerodynamic but also make it look menacing when compared to most other cars in its category and also in the game.

The curved vents on the front hood and the big air vents at the bottom make it look big but not ugly. The raised fenders for the front tires also add to the aggressive look of the vehicle. The deep dent-like design at the sides also allows the Turismo R to look different than other in-game cars. So, if you like driving around in such a car, then this is the perfect option for you.

3) It's quite quick

The aggressive design of Turismo R is not the only thing that the car has going for itself. It also has a decent top speed, which makes it a good option for most of the races in the game. Although not the fastest car in GTA Online, it can hold itself against most other vehicles quite well.

Its hybrid electric engine allows this car to reach a top speed of 121.75 mph (195.94 km/h) and gives it good acceleration, which are the required criteria for winning races in the game. While this stat might not be enough when competing against other track monsters, a good driver can use it and win the races.

4) It's cheap

Another thing that makes the Turismo R such a great option for players in GTA Online is its price. While most other Supercars cost millions, the Grotti Turismo R can be purchased for a mere $500,000. This is quite cheap for a car with good speed, handling, and amazing looks.

The price drops even further if the car gets featured in a GTA Online weekly update. Players can also get this vehicle for free if they purchase the Criminal Enterprises Starter Pack. This makes it one of the best cars to own, even in 2024.

5) It's an overall fun ride

Apart from its good top speed, acceleration, handling, and looks, the Grotti Turismo R is an overall fun ride in the game. One can use it to complete the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid missions and many others or take it out for a relaxing cruise around Los Santos.

The vehicle is very responsive and handles quite well, which makes it a great option when driving in traffic. This is a great thing since it allows you to dodge other cars and not collide with them, preserving the beautiful looks of the vehicle. Thus, anyone looking to drive around town in peace can go for this car in the game.

