5 reasons to own Vapid Liberator in GTA Online in 2023

GTA Online's Vapid Liberator is a fun monster truck that some players may enjoy getting in 2023. It's not a must-have vehicle that dominates the metagame, but this monster truck does have a few advantages going for it. This article will discuss five reasons some players may consider getting this sweet Independence Day item, especially since this game always gets plenty of new players.

Some may already have the Vapid Liberator in GTA Online. After all, this monster truck has been around since 2014. However, this vehicle is only around for a limited time, so there's a good chance even a few veterans might have forgotten to pick it up before.

Zero cost, limited availability, and more reasons to buy a Vapid Liberator in GTA Online

1) Zero cost

An example of a player getting this monster truck for free (Image via Rockstar Games)

A free vehicle is much less likely to cause worry about a player's bank account in GTA Online. This game is notorious for having many overpriced items, so getting something at $0 is a fantastic deal. In this case, the only "cost" would be the time you spend going to Warstock Cache & Carry before purchasing the Vapid Liberator.

Spending a few seconds to get a monster truck you can keep forever is a wonderful deal. No grinding The Cayo Perico Heist, GTA Online money glitches, or other moneymakers means the player technically saves time in the long run.

Note that the free offer is specifically for the Independence Day event in 2023.

2) It's a monster truck

Look how cool its appearance is (Image via Rockstar Games)

Monster trucks first debuted in the series in GTA San Andreas. Sadly, there aren't many monster trucks in GTA Online. Players only have access to the following vehicles within this archetype:

Cheval Marshall

Vapid Liberator

Sasquatch (Arena War)

The Sasquatch costs over $1.5 million, which can be too high for some players. By comparison, the other two options are free (although the Cheval Marshall is only available at $0 for those who returned from the PS3/Xbox 360 era).

Anybody interested in an American-themed monster truck will love the Vapid Liberator. It's an old-school vehicle that can easily drive over many small pedestrian cars.

3) Doesn't take up garage space

Pegasus handles some vehicles (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some GTA Online players often have issues with garage space. There are hundreds of vehicles in this game, and only so many spots for storage. A new player will especially not have much room for their vehicles. Likewise, a veteran who has everything might be running out of space.

Either way, the Vapid Liberator counts as a Pegasus vehicle. That means it's not stored in a garage. GTA Online players can have as many Pegasus vehicles as they want. Just remember to call Pegasus and go to the Monster Truck category to spawn this ride.

4) It's a limited-time vehicle

You only have about a week to get it (Image via Rockstar Games)

Typically, the Vapid Liberator is only available in GTA Online around Independence Day. If a player wants to get this vehicle but misses the release window, they may have to wait another year for another opportunity. Some players care about FOMO items.

FOMO stands for "fear of missing out." Anybody who is one of those types of gamers should consider getting this patriotic monster truck while it's still around. This vehicle isn't a meta option for Off-Road content, yet it's still pretty cool to view and fun to drive.

5) Great for patriotic Americans

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Pick up a free Vapid Liberator, deck out your MOC with patriotic liveries, or locate the Gun Van to grab the Firework Launcher and Musket to celebrate America’s birthday with explosive energy: Independence Day celebrations commence in Los Santos.Pick up a free Vapid Liberator, deck out your MOC with patriotic liveries, or locate the Gun Van to grab the Firework Launcher and Musket to celebrate America’s birthday with explosive energy: rsg.ms/138f408 Independence Day celebrations commence in Los Santos. Pick up a free Vapid Liberator, deck out your MOC with patriotic liveries, or locate the Gun Van to grab the Firework Launcher and Musket to celebrate America’s birthday with explosive energy: rsg.ms/138f408 https://t.co/ODgifGwScH

A giant monster truck with an American livery and some flags of the US is about as patriotic as a vehicle can get in GTA Online. Some players like roleplaying or being proud of their heritage, so owning the Vapid Liberator would be good.

It only makes sense this vehicle is so patriotic since it's only around when the annual Independence Day event is live. Some players might like to take cool photos with other USA-themed items, so make sure to bring out this monster truck, too.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

