5 reasons to own Weeny Dynasty in GTA Online in 2023

This year's GTA Online summer update, San Andreas Mercenaries, both added and removed content from the title. Close to 200 vehicles were delisted from in-game websites in that patch. Among them was the Weeny Dynasty, a rather unique and affordable classic sports car. Interestingly, Rockstar Games has made it available at a significant discount, although for a limited time.

Some might wonder if the Weeny Dynasty is worth getting in a game full of super-fast, ultra-modern rides. However, this vintage automobile has its charm, which makes it stand out. So, let's take a look at five reasons to own a Weeny Dynasty in GTA Online in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Affordability and 4 other reasons to own a Weeny Dynasty in GTA Online in 2023

1) Adds variety to one's collection

Rockstar Games has introduced a plethora of vehicles in GTA Online over the years, which belong to various categories. Out of all the groups, sports and super cars are arguably the most popular ones and fill the majority of spots in most players' collections.

Therefore, adding the Weeny Dynasty to your garage can bring a lot of variety. It features a Rear-Wheel-Drive layout, four seats, five gears, and an inline-4 engine at its core. The automobile's vintage design is based on Morris Oxford III's Indian counterpart, the Hindustan Ambassador, and is notably distinct from most cars in this game.

2) Affordability

Expand Tweet

The prices of several GTA Online items are highly inflated right now, making them inaccessible to many players. However, the Weeny Dynasty was pretty affordable, costing just $450,000 on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website before being removed.

Luckily, Rockstar has made it available once again as part of the current GTA Online weekly update, which lasts through September 13, 2023. Additionally, the Dynasty is available at a hefty 50% discount, meaning that players can buy it for a meager $225,000 from the LS Car Meet.

Since the latest weekly update has doubled the payouts offered by Junk Energy Skydives and Acid Lab sell missions, gamers can easily recover this investment in no time.

3) Available for a limited time

The Weeny Dynasty was removed from GTA Online in June 2023 after the San Andreas Mercenaries update. Even though it is currently available at a 50% discount, players have a limited amount of time to acquire this vintage car. This makes it an exclusive commodity.

Rockstar has assured fans that removed vehicles will be made available for some time during certain weekly updates. However, it is impossible to tell when the Weeny Dynasty is likely to show up again. Therefore, this is the best time to get that unique ride.

4) Decent alternative to the Classique Broadway

The Weeny Dynasty and Classique Broadway look similar to a certain degree despite belonging to different categories. That said, the latter costs nearly a million dollars, thanks to its Legendary Motorsport price tag of $925,000. Hence, those on a tight budget can consider going for the Weeny Dynasty instead.

Along with their near-identical looks, the two cars feature similar performance traits as well. Interestingly, the Classique Broadway has also appeared in GTA San Andreas. However, whether it will return in Grand Theft Auto 6 is unknown as of now.

5) Interesting customizations

Customization helps in enhancing any vehicle's standard design and performance. This can be done by visiting Los Santos Customs or any other vehicle workshop. For $373,000; players can completely upgrade their Weeny Dynasty.

This vehicle has 23 customization categories, which include engine tunes, armor upgrades, turbo tuning, front and rear bumpers, bumper extensions, exhausts, deflectors, grilles, hoods, and more.

Furthermore, 10 exclusive liveries are available for the Dynasty in GTA Online, with the most expensive one priced at just $25,650.

Poll : Do you want Rockstar to add more cars like the Dynasty? Yes No 0 votes