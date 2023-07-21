5 reasons to own Windsor in GTA Online in 2023

The Enus Windsor is one of the oldest and most popular cars in GTA Online. Rockstar Games added it as part of the Ill-Gotten Gains Part 1 update in June 2015, and since then, it has become an integral part of the multiplayer game. It is an elegant-looking vehicle that has been a loyal companion for many players in the past. Although the multiplayer game now has many vehicles to choose from, some still prefer it as their daily commuter.

New players, however, are still skeptical about its utilities considering it is an old vehicle. This article lists five reasons why GTA Online players should get the car in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 reasons why the Enus Windsor is a notable purchase in GTA Online in 2023

1) Classic vintage car

Many players might not know this, but the Enus Windsor is a vintage car in the series that has appeared in other Grand Theft Auto titles. Rockstar Games first introduced the car in GTA San Andreas and later included it in the remastered version as well.

Throughout all versions, the Windsor has been a classy-looking car that can grab anyone’s attention. It is based on the real-life Rolls-Royce Wraith. The sophisticated design emits a rich and fashionable vibe that sets apart the driver from others on the street.

2) Budget-friendly option

Despite being a classy-looking car, the Enus Windsor is actually a budget-friendly option for GTA Online players. Given that the current economy in the game is rigged with high inflation, Windsor comes as a savior for those who want a good car on a tight budget. You can purchase it from the Legendary Motorsport website for $845,000.

Moreover, those who have the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack can claim this vehicle for free. While they’ll still have to pay for upgrades and customizations, a free vehicle is better than purchasing other cars in GTA Online.

3) Customizations

Rockstar Games offers a slew of customization options to modify the Enus Windsor in GTA Online. You can take it to any Los Santos Customs garage and upgrade armor, brakes, engine, transmission, turbo, paint jobs, and many other things. It is also worth noting that maintaining the car is not very expensive and new players can also drive it freely.

A full modification of the car roughly costs around $260,000. These customizations not only alter the look of the Windsor, but also improve the performance. Drift enthusiasts can also drive the car to the Los Santos Car Meet and acquire Low Grip Tires for better performance while sliding.

4) Best liveries

Enus Windsor is a unique car in GTA Online that is most popular for its liveries. The gaming studio offers some of the most stylish and catchy livery options that change the looks of the car altogether. The livery options are as follows:

Blank Canvas

Sessanta Nove Monogram Livery

Sessanta Nove Multi-Color Livery

Sessanta Nove Geometric Livery

Perseus Wings Monogram Livery

Perseus Green Wings Monogram Livery

Santo Capra Python Livery

Santo Capra Cheetah Livery

Yeti Mall Ninja Livery

These liveries make the Enus Windsor look more stunning than some of the most customizable cars in GTA Online. They also cover the entire body of the car, eliminating the need to adjust body paint to match the livery design.

5) Performance

Despite the bulky look, the Enus Windsor provides a significant performance output among all old cars in the game. When fully upgraded, it can reach a top speed of 118.00 mph or 189.90 km/h and can finish a lap in 1:13.473 minutes. It is the third fastest car in GTA Online’s Ill-Gotten Gains saga.

The two-seater coupe is powered by a large twin-turbo V12 engine and a five-speed transmission box. It is the second fastest car among all coupes in the multiplayer game, slightly behind its own variant Enus Windsor Drop. Players who prefer coupes must own this vehicle in 2023.

