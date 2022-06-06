Shark Cards explained in detail for GTA Online beginners

Money is an important part of GTA Online as it is an essential element around which all the game's missions and rewards are tailored. Without money, GTA Online players will lose their sense of purpose. Because of this, players in the game are never not in need of money, as the more money they have, the better their gameplay experience will be.

But sometimes, even with all the missions, activities, and heists that GTA Online provides, making money can be difficult. This is why, for some players, it is much easier to acquire currency in the game by spending real-life money. The feature that allows players to do this is not only exclusive to Grand Theft Auto Online, as it has been included in every mainstream game in recent memory. This includes free-to-play titles as well as paid titles; microtransactions are just a big part of most games these days.

In GTA Online, these microtransactions happen in the form of Shark Cards, and this article will offer more information about them to beginner players who are still confused as to what Shark Cards are.

What are Shark Cards in GTA Online?

Shark Cards, sometimes called Cash Cards, are a form of microtransaction in Grand Theft Auto Online. Each card gives a certain amount of in-game money (GTA$) and is named after a specific type of shark. The cards use the in-game "Shark" branding as well.

Cash cards are also advertised on the in-game radio.

New in-game cards are regularly introduced in Grand Theft Auto Online, usually when a batch of DLCs is published. The in-game economy has been changed to accommodate both types of players: those who purchase cash cards and those who do not.

It is absolutely optional to acquire the cards the game has to offer.

Where to buy Shark Cards for GTA Online?

Shark Cards may be obtained from a variety of sources, including the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Steam for PC users, and even the Rockstar Games Launcher. Players may also purchase them from various third-party websites, but they should always verify the legitimacy of such sites before doing so.

Since the introduction of Grand Theft Auto Online in 2013, there have been several additions to homes, guns, and cars that have slowly climbed in price; however, the real worth of each Grand Theft Auto Online Shark Card hasn't changed since day one.

Types of Shark cards players can buy in GTA Online?

Initially, only the Red Shark, Tiger Shark, Bull Shark, and Great White Shark Cards were available in Grand Theft Auto Online. The Whale Shark Card was added in December 2013 as part of a batch of previously included DLC content, and the Megalodon Shark Card was released in March 2014 to increase the in-game economy for players with regard to the newly available products.

The following are all the different types of Shark cards players can buy for Grand Theft Auto Online:

Megalodon Shark Cash Card = $8,000,000

Whale Shark Cash Card = $3,500,000

Great White Shark Cash Card = $1,250,000

Bull Shark Cash Card = $ 500,000

Tiger Shark Cash Card = $200,000

Red Shark Cash Card = $100,000

Shark Cards have been a source of dispute in the Grand Theft Auto Online community, with players frequently referring to them as a 'pay-to-win' mechanism. On the other hand, since Rockstar does not charge for content upgrades, some feel the existence of such cards is justified.

