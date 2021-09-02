Solo Arcade Dupe Glitch in GTA Online: All you need to know

GTA Online players have recently discovered a new way to duplicate their cars with a new glitch known as the "Solo Arcade Dupe Glitch".

This process involves duplicating one car over another. It doesn't matter which car is being "duped," and it's also irrelevant which car is being "duped" over. Hence, GTA Online players can copy their favorite (or expensive) vehicles by taking advantage of this new glitch.

Requirements:

A Nightclub with two vehicles in the B2 garage (in the first two slots)

A Nightclub with one vehicle in the B4 garage's last slot

An Arcade with the vehicle players wish to "dupe"

The replaceable vehicle in either the Arcade or in another garage

Custom plates on the vehicle intended to be "duped"

LS Car Meet membership

A CEO Office Garage with a vehicle in it and a custom Auto Shop

(Optional) An MC Club to acquire more Faggios for an easier duplication process

If the player has everything and has done the glitch correctly, they can duplicate a vehicle every half a minute (once the setup is done).

GTA Online: How to do the Solo Arcade Dupe Glitch

As this is a glitch, it's likely subject to being fixed in a future GTA Online patch. That being said, GTA Online players can take advantage of it now until that happens. All of this information comes from the GTA Glitches Reddit (particularly from u/FlamingoMental516's recent post).

The setup for the Solo Arcade Dupe Glitch

A player's B2 garage (Image via GTA Online Reddit)

The setup only has to be done once to get this glitch working. It's complicated, so some users may want to resort to the video above if anything remains unclear to them.

Step 1: Take the vehicle found in the first slot of the B2 garage in the Nightclub and drive outside.

Step 2: Destroy the vehicle (any way works, although explosives are the easiest way to do so).

Step 3: Head back to the Nightclub's B2 garage and swap the vehicle found in slot 2 with the vehicle found in the B4 garage's last slot.

Vehicle management should be glitched by the time the player swaps vehicles.

The player won't be able to move by this point, which is a good sign (Image via ColdZero)

Step 4: Pause and go to the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack. View all vehicles and select any of them to advance to another site. Afterwards, back out of using the Internet.

Step 5: Exit the Nightclub on foot. The player won't be able to jump (if done correctly).

Step 6: Head to the office garage (enter it on foot). Go into any modifiable vehicle and try to modify it. Now back out and hover over "Exit to Ground". Now, the player should try to pause twice as soon as they exit. Also, spam right on the D-pad (G on PC).

Step 7: The player should see a black screen now. If they're frozen, they should pause and then unpause the game to move again. GTA Online players should see the prompt about modifying their vehicle in the top left if they did the glitch correctly.

The GTA Online player now needs to head to the LS Car Meet (Image via ColdZero)

Step 8: Head to the LS Car Meet and get back into the vehicle. Now the player needs to enter the appropriate command to show their vehicle options. If they have done the glitch correctly thus far, they should notice that the screen flickers.

Step 9: Exit from that screen and the LS Car Meet. Now use right on the D-pad (G on PC) to see a glitched form of the LS Car Meet menu. Once again, the player must exit.

Step 10: Head to the Arcade.

The Solo Arcade Dupe Glitch in GTA Online

A GTA Online player's Arcade garage (Image via GTA Online Reddit)

Players can perform the Solo Arcade Dupe Glitch every 20 to 30 seconds. Here's how to make it possible:

Step 1: MC Club owners can call in Faggios to get duped over. Alternatively, the player can contact a mechanic to bring them the vehicle that will get duped over.

Step 2: As soon as the GTA Online player sees the replaceable vehicle spawn, they should head into the Arcade garage on foot.

Step 3: Go into the vehicle that the GTA Online player wishes to dupe via this glitch.

Step 4: Press right on the D-pad (or G if the GTA Online player is a PC player).

Step 5: The GTA Online player will now be customizing this vehicle. Change something about the vehicle (such as the nameplate) and back out of the menu.

The glitched out screen that GTA Online players should see if they do the Solo Arcade Dupe Glitch properly (Image via ColdZero)

Step 6: Get out of the car and go into the Interaction Menu to select "Return Personal Vehicle to Storage".

If the GTA Online player has done everything in this glitch correctly thus far, they should see that they have now duped their vehicle over the replaceable one.

To dupe another vehicle, just go outside, call in another vehicle and repeat steps 3 to 6.

