Streamer collects $100,000,000 super cars in GTA 5 using mods

Nought is a popular GTA 5 streamer with over 5 million subscribers. He is known for making YouTube videos where he uses mods in GTA 5 to survive in strange circumstances and find treasures and vehicles.

Nought has decided in this video to go in search of some extremely expensive supercars in the game. Out of all GTA 5 mod streamers, he is the most adept at finding vehicles.

This article will talk about what happened in GTA 5 when Nought collected a bunch of $100million sportscars using mods.

Nought reclaims over half a billion dollars worth of supercars in GTA 5 using mods

The video started with Franklin getting his car collection job from Simeon, as he usually does. He was given a mission to find and reclaim seven different cars that are all worth over $100,000,000.

Nought got started quickly and tracked down the first supercar at the house behind the Rockford Hills sign. The problem was that it was guarded by military personnel for some reason. Undeterred, Nought fought his way onto the property using an RPG before stealing the yellow supercar, known only as an SRT Supercar.

Trevor's supertruck

Nought parked the first futuristic-looking car back at Franklin's house and then went in search of number two. He found the second vehicle and its owner at the base of Mount Chiliad, It was Trevor with a real-life version of his in-game truck.

The most expensive super-truck ever (Image via Nought/YouTube)

Nought was very impressed with Trevor's car and he quickly returned it to Simeon. The third vehicle that Nought found as Franklin in GTA 5, using mods, was located at the Vespucci police station. Luckily, a member of Simeon's security team went along for the ride.

They broke into the impound lot to find a Truffade Nero police car. One of the fastest-known cars in the game, this upgraded police edition is sure to outrun anyone in GTA 5.

Nought was unsurprised to find himself involved in a police chase after stealing this incredible vehicle. He used his hiding skills to evade capture and returned it safely to Simeon, who told him the next car was on top of a skyscraper.

Cyberpunk-esque supercar

Found atop the biggest construction site in GTA 5 (Image via Nought/YouTube)

Franklin was seen parachuting onto the roof of the Mile High Club construction site, where he located the fourth car. It was the Quardra from Cyberpunk 2077. Nought marveled at this futuristic vehicle as he returned it to Franklin's house.

As time started to tick away, Nought located the fifth supercar, but there was a problem. The car was guarded by enemies armed with miniguns and rail guns, the two most devastating weapons in GTA 5. Nought managed to quickly take out the six enemies standing around the car before stealing it and testing out its incredible speed on the way back to the house.

Super version of a car like Coil Brawler

With only two cars left to find, Nought was seen walking through the sewers under the Diamond Casino looking for the next target. He found a golden 4x4 surrounded by bodies with no discernable logos or markings. He decided to find out a bit more about this $100 million car by taking it to Los Santos Customs. It looked like and was upgradeable just like the Coil Brawler.

Beautiful golden vehicle with available customizations (Image via Nought/YouTube)

One of the best cars, SSC Tuatara

Nought returned the latest vehicle to Simeon and set off to find the final supercar in GTA 5 using mods. He found the car unguarded on a dock near Elysian Island. He told his viewers that this was the fastest car in the world and to google it, the SSC Tuatara. This super car is one of the most mind-blowing in the real-world, with a top speed of almost 500km/h.

Nought gave Franklin a chance to really open the car up on the way home to test its immense speed. The landscape blurred past at breakneck speed and the car got a lot of air off small bumps on the roads.

Nought drops off the final $100million supercar (Image via Nought/YouTube)

Having successfully completed another high-profile vehicle recovery mission for Simeon, Nought was very pleased with himself. He had collected $700 million worth of cars and was rewarded with an insane house upgrade. After a job well done, he decided to go in and enjoy Franklin's new pad.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan