Evaluating the BF400 in GTA Online: Price, performance, comparison with other bikes, and more

Bikes are a pretty undervalued mode of transportation in GTA Online, as most of the bikes in the game offer virtually no way of protecting players against enemy attacks. But many players don't realize that bikes provide them with excellent top speed and flexibility to compensate for this handicap. They just need to know how to drive them properly.

Moreover, bikes can be really useful if players use them in missions or activities where their strengths come out more than their weaknesses. However, many GTA Online players wouldn't even bother trying to analyze which bike would be perfect for them as there are already many options to choose from.

If nothing works out for them, they can just buy the Nagasaki BF400 as it is one of the fastest bikes in the game with an all-rounder performance. To convince players more about this bike's merits, this article will discuss its features, performance, etc.

BF400 in GTA Online

Design

This was first introduced in GTA San Andreas and later returned in GTA Online as an enduro bike influenced by the KTM 450 Rally, with a nearly identical front faring and light design.

The bike looks to be a contemporary version of the Sanchez, with upside-down forks and fenders linked to the fork legs, as well as a huge curved fairing with little vents on the top side and a black vertical panel with chrome trim surrounding it, which holds the three stacked circular headlamps.

The Dual supports link the handlebars to the upper plate, and there is a central frame between the handlebars and little coverings to protect riders' hands. The vehicle has a set of separate black casings above the handlebars that use the same "Sport Bike" dials as bikes like the Bati 801 and Akuma.

Colors and wheels

The primary color is used on most components, including the grilled area in front of the intercooler, a portion of the rear fender and side fuel tanks, and the rear fender end.

On the other hand, the secondary color is used on the front fender, front fairing, handlebar cover, center handlebar frame, each fork leg's end, the lower side of the front fairing, the main frame, the majority of the rear fender, and the side fuel tanks.

The bike rides on the same wheels as the Sanchez and Enduro, which are an off-road version of the "Wires" rims offered by Los Santos Customs.

Performance

The BF400 performs admirably at high speeds, as one would expect from a rally bike. While acceleration may not appear to be much, maximum speed is reasonably easy to achieve due to its incredible combination of low weight bodywork, quick handling, and absorbing suspension. Suspension is one of the greatest, if not the best, in terms of allowance.

Better than the Sanchez and Enduro, the bike can bounce and withstand the force of huge jumps without tossing players off. Surprisingly, despite being a dirt bike, the BF400 possesses one of the fastest peak speeds of any land vehicle when completely equipped.

The BF400 is powered by a single-cylinder engine and has a 5-speed transmission. The engine sound appears to be a higher-revving, higher-pitched variant of that employed in the Sanchez and Enduro.

Top speed and capability

In GTA Online, BF400 has a top speed of 90.10 mph (145.00 km/h) and a lap time of 1:03.263, making it one of the fastest bikes in the game. It can be purchased for $95,000 from Southern S.A. Super Autos. The BF400 can be kept as a personal vehicle in any of your properties/garages, and it can also be customized at Los Santos Customs.

Moreover, the BF400 is a beloved bike in the GTA community due to its durability coupled with providing players with the capability to pull off amazing stunts and daring escapes. So, if players are having difficulty deciding which bike to buy, the BF400 is an excellent option for them.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

