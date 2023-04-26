5 things to buy before upcoming GTA Online price change update

Rockstar Games announced a few weeks ago that the prices of several Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online vehicles will be readjusted. Given that many of them are set to become expensive, this article will enlist the five best things to buy before the price change update in GTA Online. Here is a list of those vehicles and their new prices, effective from April 27, 2023:

Brute Armored Boxville - $1,300,000

- $1,300,000 Buckingham Akula - $4,500,000

- $4,500,000 Declasse Granger 3600LX - $2,000,000

- $2,000,000 Declasse Scramjet - $4,000,000

- $4,000,000 Dewbauchee Champion - $3,750,000

- $3,750,000 Imponte Ruiner 2000 - $3,750,000

- $3,750,000 HVY Chernobog -$1,500,000

-$1,500,000 Imponte Deluxo - $5,750,000

- $5,750,000 Mammoth Thruster - $2,500,000

- $2,500,000 Ocelot Stromberg - $2,500,000

- $2,500,000 Pegassi Opressor - $2,750,000

- $2,750,000 Pegassi Opressor Mk II - $8,000,000

- $8,000,000 Pegassi Toreador - $4,250,000

- $4,250,000 Pegassi Weaponized Ignus - $4,500,000

- $4,500,000 RM-10 Bombushka - $4,750,000

Buckingham Akula and four other things to buy before upcoming GTA Online price change update

1) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

Current Price - $3,245,000

New Price - $4,500,000

The Pegassi Weaponized Ignus is part of the Super Cars category in GTA Online. It boasts a luxurious, ultra-modern look inspired by the real-life Lamborghini Sián FKP 37. One of its most distinctive features is the roof-mounted turret drivers can use to neutralize their adversaries.

Additionally, all its windows are bulletproof, and players can install HSW performance upgrades to the vehicle. The weaponized Ignus' base top speed is 124.75 mph or 200.77 km/h, which increases to 146.25 mph or 235.37 km/h after HSW upgrades.

2) Declasse Scramjet

Current Price - $3,480,000

New Price - $4,000,000

The Declasse Scramjet is one of the most unique vehicles in GTA Online. Like the Pegassi Weaponized Ignus, it is also a supercar. Unlike most cars available in the game, the Scramjet can jump several feet in the air. Players can also take advantage of its Rocket boost and shoot several guided Homing Missiles from it.

The Declasse Scramjet's build is aerodynamic and inspired by the Speed Racer Mach 5 and the Alfa Romeo 33/2 Coupé Speciale. This helps it reach a top speed of 137.00 mph or 220.48 km/h.

3) Buckingham Akula

Current Price - $3,704,050

New Price - $4,500,000

The Buckingham Akula is one of the best GTA Online helicopters. Not only is this military aircraft really fast, but it is also weaponized. Players can fire several Homing Missiles from this helicopter, which is based on the real-life Boeing–Sikorsky RAH-66 Comanche and the Kamov Ka-50 "Black Shark."

The aircraft's top speed is recorded at 157.25 mph or 253.07 km/h. However, the most unique feature of the Buckingham Akula is its Stealth Mode, which prevents it from appearing on enemy radar. Those interested can also claim it for a Trade Price of $2,785,000.

4) Imponte Deluxo

Current Price - $4,721,500

New Price - $5,750,000

The Imponte Deluxo boasts a retro look inspired by the real-life DeLorean DMC-12 from the movie Back to the Future. Players can not only ride the Deluxo normally but fly it in the sky and float it on water.

Furthermore, the Deluxo packs Homing Missiles in its arsenal and has a top speed of 127.25 mph or 204.79 km/h. Besides its base price, players can also purchase it for a Trade Price of $3,550,000.

5) Pegassi Oppressor MKII

Current Price - $3,890,250

New Price - $8,000,000

The GTA Online Pegassi Oppressor MKII is a weaponized hoverbike that can hit a top speed of 127.75 mph or 205.59 km/h. Players can fly it in the air like an aircraft and shoot Homing Missiles from it at their enemies. This bike's design is based on the BMW hoverbike concept.

The Opressor MKII is one of the most useful vehicles in the game. Thus, players should get it before the price hike. Aside from its base price tag, players can purchase it for a GTA Online Trade Price of $2,925,000.

