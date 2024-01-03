5 times Rockstar went too far away in GTA series

Rockstar Games is known for pushing boundaries with its titles, and the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series has been the medium for this more often than not. The games in this franchise are a satire of modern society, and the studio's approach is generally quite hilarious. However, it cannot be denied that things went a little too far on some occasions and perhaps should have dialed back.

Nevertheless, the developer is also known for its unapologetic nature, so it wouldn't be surprising if Grand Theft Auto 6 contributed to this list in the future. That said, let's take a look at five times Rockstar went too far in the GTA series.

Inflicting torture and 4 other times Rockstar went too far in the GTA series

1) Delivering human meat

Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories might be among the less popular games in the series, but it has its fair share of controversial moments. In one of its story mode missions, Dead Meat, the protagonist, Toni Cipriani, lures deli owner Giovanni Casa into a sawmill and murders him for failing to pay protection money.

Murder is common in GTA games, but what makes this one stand out is the fact that Toni chops Giovanni Casa into bits and delivers the remains to his own deli as edible meat. In fact, one of Casa's employees unknowingly tastes it and even calls it tasty.

2) Burying a construction worker alive

Carl "CJ" Johnson is among the most beloved characters in the GTA series. He is the protagonist of Grand Theft Auto San Andreas and usually has a much calmer attitude than some of the other protagonists in the series. However, even CJ lost his cool on one occasion, taking things a little too far.

During the story mode mission, Deconstruction, CJ seeks revenge against construction workers for disrespecting his sister. He destroys several portables at the site before pushing an occupied mobile toilet into a ditch. The ditch is then filled with cement, burying the construction worker inside alive.

3) Inflicting torture

By the Book is one of GTA 5's story mode missions that involves you playing as Trevor Philips and torturing a character called Ferdinand Kerimov for some information. Players must use various methods of inflicting torture, such as waterboarding, electrocuting, ripping out the teeth, and more.

Needless to say, this isn't easy to sit through. However, the mission must be completed to progress in Grand Theft Auto 5. What's worse is that Trevor doesn't even have any personal quarrel with Kerimov. The job is being done for Steve Haines, who is one of the game's primary antagonists.

4) Molly Schultz sucked into a plane engine

Grand Theft Auto 5 protagonist, Michael De Santa, dreams of producing movies. However, when he is about to realize that one of his film's investors, Devin Weston, wants to get it canceled to receive insurance money.

Naturally, Michael disagrees. He then goes after Weston's assistant, Molly Schultz, who is about to head off with the film reel. He chases Molly to her hangar, and, in the process of frantically boarding the plane, she gets sucked into its engine, resulting in one of the most brutal deaths in the series.

5) Beating up Leon McAffrey

Grand Theft Auto 3 protagonist Claude is instructed to kill an individual named Leon McAffrey. However, he survives the first murder attempt. Claude is then instructed to attack his ambulance, which leads to one of the most nefarious missions in the GTA series, Plaster Blaster.

In this mission, players must continuously ram the ambulance carrying Leon until the damage bar fills up. After this, Leon, wrapped in a body cast and unable to move, falls out of the vehicle. Players must then kill him either using explosives or by running over him in a vehicle. Sadly, the process takes multiple attempts.

